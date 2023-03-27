Angelia Jolie's three-hour lunch date with David Mayer de Rothschild – what to know about the billionaire The actress' lunch date is a billionaire environmentalist heir to the Rothschild family fortune

Is Angelina Jolie moving on – and moving up – from her ex Brad Pitt with David Mayer de Rothschild? The two have all eyes on them following their recent outing.

The Oscar winning actress was spotted having lunch, which reportedly lasted three hours according to Page Six, with the billionaire environmentalist, who is heir to the centuries-old Rothschild fortune, in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The two made celebrity-favorite Nobu Malibu the destination of their highly-publicized, and lengthy, lunch.

For their outing, both of them kept their attire simple, with Angelina, 47, opting for a black pantsuit with side cut-outs on her waist, paired with her signature oversized black sunglasses and black pumps, while David, 44, donned a dark gray sweater with navy pants and a charcoal gray blazer. While little is yet known about the nature of their marathon lunch — although Angelina's philanthropic interests go far and wide — David is not exactly a low-profile figure himself.

Born in London, he is the youngest of Victoria Lou Schott and Sir Evelyn de Rothschild's three children.

He is both an environmentalist and an adventurer who has gone on epic expeditions: a 100-day crossing of the Arctic from Russia to Canada and an 8,000 nautical mile sailing journey from San Francisco, to Sydney on a sustainable ship he himself invented called the Plastiki, made primarily out of recycled plastic bottles.

David is also an ambassador for luxury watch brand Breitling

A steadfast advocate for environmental efforts, in 2016, he launched an ecology-oriented lifestyle brand, Lost Explorer, which includes The Lost Explorer Mezcal, founded with Thor Björgólfsson, in partnership with maestro mezcalero Don Fortino Ramos.

His net worth reportedly sits at around a staggering $10 billion, though the whole Rothschild family boasts a whopping $500 billion net worth according to Forbes.

Angelina is known for both her work in acting and her activism across various issues

The Rothschild family's wealth goes back to Mayer Amschel Rothschild, born in 1744, who established an international banking business in the 1760s. During the 19th century, the Rothschild family had the largest private fortune in the world, and of modern world history overall.

David is related to James Rothschild, who in 2015 married Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton's sister and herself an heir to the Hilton Hotels fortune.

