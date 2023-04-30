Oliver Hudson leaves fans with mixed feelings after teasing appearance change

The actor, who features in the upcoming season of And Just Like That, has yet to share the results of a recent tattoo shop visit

Oliver Hudson is always keeping his fans and his social media followers on their toes with his hilarious and quirky antics, from singing to funny remarks about his children and even the occasional nude shot.

The latest is no exception, and it has kept fans on their toes and on the edge of their seats, as the actor teased an appearance change.

However, though he kept fans in the dark about its results, not revealing the change, it has already gotten them talking.

Oliver took to Instagram over the weekend to share a glimpse of what he got up to, which included a trip to a tattoo shop.

In the photo from the shop, while he doesn't seem to have gotten a tattoo, he is sitting down with a slightly dubious look on his face, side eye and all, as someone takes a hefty, plier looking piercing tool to his ear lobe.

"I mean it's Saturday so why not…" Oliver casually wrote in his caption, and though he did not reveal his new piercing just yet, fans already had a lot of opinions.

"Did you lose a bet?" one follower of Oliver's joked in the comments section under the post, as others weighed in with: "I spy a regret," and: "What's going on," as well as: "Oliver whatever tickles your fancy, you are going for it. Love you lots," as another reminded him: "Let's see the results!!"

The father-of-three's tattoo shop of choice was Rich Ink Tattoo in Hollywood, and his piercer for the day was Daniel Ruiz, who aptly calls himself "Mr. Prick" on his Instagram.

Oliver has an upcoming appearance on And Just Like That season two

He has previously pierced former Dancing with the Stars contestant and famous TikToker Charli D'Amelio, as well as Oliver's very own former Scream Queens co-star, Emma Roberts.

While fans still may or may not be sure about his latest change to his appearance, he at least is in their good graces recently after getting a proper haircut ahead of his upcoming appearance on And Just Like That season two.

