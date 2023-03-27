Goldie Hawn's son leaves fans split on appearance in latest photo

Oliver Hudson is well-known for leaving his fans split with his comedy on social media, and such was the case with his latest social media upload.

The actor posted a picture of himself sporting a lock of hair that had flopped over one side of his face while reclining on his couch, wearing nothing but a pair of sunglasses.

Goldie Hawn's son added an almost philosophical bent to his caption, writing: "I'm not sure who I am anymore…," although his fans offered their own take.

Oliver's new hairstyle had fans split on who he resembled most

Several wrote something along the lines of: "With that hair, Corey Feldman?" while another said: "Lookin' a little retro there but I feel like you identify more as a rock n roll cowboy type."

A few also noticed in the reflection of his shades that he was surrounded by more people, quipping: "Ask one of the 3 people in the reflection on the glasses." His sister Kate was left speechless enough to simply share a few laughter emojis.

It's been a busy week for the Nashville star, though, as he got to celebrate his son Bodhi's 13th birthday on Monday and usher him into teenagedom.

Bodhi is Oliver and wife Erinn Hudson's middle child. They've been married since 2006 and also share son Wilder, 15, and daughter Rio, nine. You can learn all about Goldie's grandchildren in the video below.

Erinn took to Instagram to pay tribute to her son on his special day, sharing a slew of current and throwback photos of the birthday boy.

The sweet snapshots captured him at various phases of his life, including as a baby, and as a tween, sporting not only a slick mohawk but a cast on his arm too.

She also included photos of him all grown up now, including a cute family portrait with his mom, dad, and siblings, which showed off his seemingly goofy personality and identical looks to his older brother, down to the matching hair.

He and Erinn celebrated their son's 13th birthday recently

"Our Bodhi Bear turned 13," Erinn wrote on her post, and marveling at how fast time had passed, she added: "How?!!!????" alongside a bear, donut, balloon, and crying emoji.

