WATCH: And Just Like That season two trailer drops, Sarah Jessica Parker reveals premiere date

Whether you love it or hate it, the Sex and the City sequel on HBO is raging on – still sans Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones, once again– and at the very least, another original cast member is making their comeback.

Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram Wednesday morning to share the first glimpse of the show's second installment, which sees her, plus Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, back into their iconic roles of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, and you can watch the first look in the video below.

Though she didn't reveal a specific date for the release, SJP did announce: "This June on Max," as she wrote: "Thank you to the enormously talented team, both on and off camera, who spent hours and hours working on this next chapter."

Known for her flowery captions on Instagram – very "I couldn't help but wonder" of her – the actress added: "Making the coldest winter days feel and look like spring and always giving more and better than we could have hoped or dreamt."

She concluded: "And to all of you, our beloved audience, who keep these stories alive," adding: "This one's for you, Part 2."

