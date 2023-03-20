Goldie Hawn's rarely-seen grandson Bodhi Hudson looks all grown up as he celebrates major milestone The 13-year-old is Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn Hudson's son

Goldie Hawn's family is celebrating big time, as one of her beloved seven grandchildren has reached quite the milestone.

Her son Oliver Hudson's son with wife Erinn Hudson, Bodhi, has officially reached teenagedom, and is celebrating his 13th birthday.

Bodhi is Oliver and Erinn's middle child. They've been married since 2006 and also share son Wilder, 15, and daughter Rio, nine. You can learn all bout Goldie's grandchildren in the video below.

WATCH: Meet Goldie Hawn's seven grandchildren

Loading the player...

MORE: Kate Hudson's son undergoes major change to appearance - what will Goldie Hawn think?

Erinn took to Instagram to pay tribute to her son on his special day, sharing a slew of current and throwback photos of the birthday boy.

The sweet snapshots capture him at various phases of his life, including as a baby, and as a tween, sporting not only a slick mohawk but a cast on his arm too.

MORE: Kate Hudson is her mom Goldie Hawn's carbon copy in dazzling red carpet look

She also included photos of him all grown up now, including a cute family portrait with his mom, dad, and siblings, which shows off his seemingly goofy personality and identical looks to his older brother, down to the matching hair.

Oliver and Erinn officially have another teenager in their house!

"Our Bodhi Bear turned 13," Erinn wrote on her post, and marveling at how fast time has gone, she added: "How?!!!????" alongside a bear, donut, balloon, and crying emoji.

MORE: Goldie Hawn reveals Kurt Russell's influence over her appearance and surprising transformation

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reflect on never getting married - and what their kids think about it

Her fans promptly also expressed their disbelief over him being a teenager already, and took to the comments section under the post to wish him a very happy birthday.

Goldie had her grandchildren by her side at the premiere of The Christmas Chronicles in 2018

"What a cutie!" Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith wrote, as others added: "I can't even believe it??!!! Happy Happy Birthday!!" and: "Happy birthday! Gorgeous he looks like his dad so much," as well as: "Sweetest boy! Happy days always to him!!" plus another follower added: "13?!! Omg! Happy birthday to Bodhi!"

Bodhi is Goldie's third out of her seven grandchildren. Aside from Bodhi's siblings, the actress is also a doting grandmother to Kate Hudson's three kids, Ryder Robinson, 18, Bingham Bellamy, eleven, and Rani Rose, four, as well as to Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner's son Buddy Prine, two.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.