Tom Brady shares heartfelt message to former teammate Shaquil Barrett's family following daughter's tragic drowning

Though now retired, Tom Brady is still supportive of all of his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates, especially through dark times.

In the wake of news that his teammate Shaquil Barrett, an outside linebacker for the Bucs since 2019, lost his baby daughter in a tragic pool accident, the retired NFL star has shared his love for him and his family.

The Barrett family is mourning the loss of their two-year-old daughter, Arrayah, who drowned in the pool of the linebacker's Tampa Bay residence on Sunday.

Following the heartbreaking news, Tom took to Instagram to express his support amid the trying times for the family, sharing a photo on his Instagram Stories of the family of six, which includes Shaquil's wife of 11 years, Jordanna Barrett, plus their three other kids, Shaquil Jr., Braylon and Aaliyah. He wrote: "The [Bradys] love you," next to a red heart emoji.

The accident that led to Arrayah's death – her dad's last Instagram post is a birthday tribute to her from April 19th – occurred around 9:30 AM local time on Sunday morning, around which time the Tampa Bay police received a call that a child had fallen into a pool.

Though an investigation remains ongoing, per ESPN, police said: "It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident."

© Instagram Tom shared a photo of the Barrett family in Shaquil's 58 jersey

Though the Barretts have yet to break their silence in the wake of their daughter's passing, the Bucs released a statement in their support on Twitter Sunday evening.

The statement read: "Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all the members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time."

© Getty The former Bucs teammates celebrating a win against the New England Patriots in 2021

They added: "While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Shaquil has played for the NFL for nine seasons – his first five years were with the Denver Broncos – and the upcoming 2023-2024 season will be his fifth with the Bucs.

