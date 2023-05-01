Shaquil Barrett mourns loss of 2-year-old daughter Arrayah in tragic pool accident

Our thoughts are with the NFL player after the loss of his daughter

NFL player Shaquil Barrett is grieving the loss of his two-year-old daughter, Arrayah, following a tragic drowning accident in the family's swimming pool.

Arrayah, who Shaquil shares with his wife Jordanna Barrett, passed away on the morning of April 30, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Tampa Police Department reported in an April 30 statement that officials responded to the Barrett's Tampa, Florida home around 9:30am local time after receiving a call about a child who had fallen into a pool.

Despite being rushed to the hospital and receiving life-saving measures, Arrayah was pronounced deceased shortly after.

The police department noted that while the incident is not currently believed to be suspicious, an investigation is ongoing.

In light of the devastating news, Shaquil's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, issued a statement expressing their condolences and support for the Barrett family.

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family," the team's April 30 statement posted on Twitter read.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time."

The Buccaneers added: "While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Shaquil and Jordanna, who married in 2012, have three other children: Shaquil Jr., 11, Braylon, 9, and Aaliyah, 8.

The family had recently celebrated Arrayah's second birthday on April 19.

In an Instagram post, the NFL star shared several photos of his daughter in a tutu, writing, "Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl."

