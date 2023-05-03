Kate Hudson shares details of relationship with ex-husband Chris Robinson

The Almost Famous star and her brother Oliver Hudson host the podcast "Sibling Revelry"

Kate Hudson opened up in the newest episode of her podcast, "Sibling Revelry" with brother Oliver Hudson, about her relationship with her son Ryder Robinson and, by extension, her ex-husband Chris Robinson.

The siblings pored through emails from listeners when they launched into a discussion about families maintaining communication despite leading busy lives.

VIDEO: Kate Hudson supports son as he gets first tattoo

Oliver, 46, stated that he'd commandeer a group chat if he felt like his family was ever losing touch, which reminded Kate, 44, of an incident involving Ryder and his father.

"Ryder did this thing where he called me [and his dad] at night and I was looking for something on my phone, and he took a screenshot of me looking insane," she recalled.

MORE: Kate Hudson's epic fail caught on camera by son Ryder - and her fiancé saw it too

MORE: Goldie Hawn's rare insight into Kurt Russell relationship sparks reaction from daughter Kate Hudson

"I was like mid-blink, I had five chins, I was looking for something, it was too late for him to even be calling me."

Kate even talked about a family group chat that she, Ryder, and Chris had, showing that nearly two decades since their separation, they had maintained an efficient relationship as co-parents built on lighter moments.

© Getty Images Kate and Chris were married from 2000-07 and maintain a friendly relationship

She continued: "He had done the same thing to his dad, and then he sent the same picture as a side-by-side and he sent it to our 'Family Affair' group chat and said 'Ladies and gentlemen, my parents.'

"We looked exactly the same, it was so funny," she said, with Oliver attesting to her 19-year-old's comic timing.

MORE: Kate Hudson recalls brother Oliver's intense reaction after embarrassing moment with mom Goldie Hawn

MORE: Kate Hudson comes to mom Goldie Hawn's defense after claims of being 'difficult'

Kate married Black Crowes singer Chris in 2000, with the two often traveling with each other as he toured and the former filmed.

They separated in 2004 and the musician subsequently filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences," which was finalized in 2006 and the two were awarded joint custody of Ryder.

© Instagram The exes came together for their son Ryder's graduation last year

They've remained friendly, even reuniting last year in June to watch Ryder graduate from high school, with Kate writing at the time: "Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.