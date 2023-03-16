Goldie Hawn's grandson Ryder Robinson receives special visit from famous mom Kate Hudson in New York City The 18-year-old attends New York University with fellow nepo baby Deacon Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon's son

When you're a college student living off cafeteria food and your accommodations are a tiny dorm, there's nothing like a visit from your parents – especially when your mom is Kate Hudson.

Such is the recent luck of Ryder Robinson, Kate's eldest son with ex-husband Chris Robinson, who seemingly received a visit from his mom in New York City.

Shortly after presenting at the Oscars and dazzling with not one but two looks as she attended the Academy Awards ceremony and the annual Vanity Fair party, Kate jetted off to New York City, where her son is attending college.

Though the two mostly kept their quality time to themselves, Kate revealed on Instagram that she enjoyed a new Broadway musical, Shucked, and that it left her in tears of laughter.

Sharing a photo from the Playbill – and her incredible view of the stage – the actress wrote: "This production was an absolute blast! Book of Mormon in a corn field! I was so happy to see an early showing."

She added: "I laughed and laughed, shed a little tear and walked out with two songs stuck in my head. The show I didn't know I needed so badly! Go see this if you're in the city and get those laughing endorphins going. We all need it!"

The actress raved about the new production

A perennial Californian, Kate still lives in Los Angeles in her childhood home, though she has been visiting New York City often since Ryder started college.

Ryder enrolled as a freshman in New York University – favored by many a nepo baby and other celebrities like the Sprouse and Olsen twins, Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe, and more – in the fall of 2022.

Kate now has the perfect plus one for all of her events in the city

He had the support of his mom when he first moved across the country as he started establishing the competing East Coast as his home, at least for the next four years, and she was with him when he first moved in.

However, after Ryder's first semester, Kate revealed that it hadn't been the easiest adjustment, telling Today's Willie Geist: "It's so hard... All you want is your kid to thrive and be happy. But, man, when I'm in LA, and I go to the coffee machine in the morning, and I don't hear his voice, it's a big one."

