Goldie Hawn's rare insight into Kurt Russell relationship sparks reaction from daughter Kate Hudson

The Overboard actress and Kurt Russell have been together over four decades

Goldie Hawn has shared a rare insight into her four-decade relationship with Kurt Russell – and it appears they've learned a few tricks over the years.

The 77-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a tongue-in-cheek video that showed her and Kurt, 72, messing around with a pair of sock puppets while enjoying an al fresco meal at a restaurant. The long-term couple giggled as they impersonated their puppets and appeared to have a lot of fun with their quirky accessories, with Goldie even claiming they came in handy to help with communication.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell tease marriage proposal

"Working on our communication skills," she captioned the clip, which immediately grabbed the attention of Goldie's daughter, Kate Hudson.

Kate seemingly confirmed that Goldie and Kurt's puppets have been a staple in their household over the years, commenting on her mom's post: "Yep… They taught us everything we know."

Fans loved Kate's cheeky reply, with many adding crying with laughter emojis underneath her comment.

One follower also replied: "That's why you're so magical and brilliant!" A second said: "Great parents." A third added: "Love you guys. Thanks for being a great example of a couple."

Goldie and Kurt started dating 40 years ago in 1983, 15 years after they first met on Disney's 1968 live-action movie musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band.

In 2007 Goldie revealed what she felt was the secret to the two's successful relationship in an interview with Women's Day.

© Getty Images Kate and Kurt have a very close bond

"I think the secret is to know when to depend on somebody and when not to. It's important that you are able to hold up your side of the house," the A-lister explained. "I believe that one person can't bear the whole burden because then their shoulders start getting heavy."

© Getty Images Goldie and Kurt have been together for over four decades

She continued: "The other part is to stay as sexy as you can and make sure you focus on all of those aspects of a healthy relationship — and sexuality is definitely one of them."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.