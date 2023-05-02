Kate Hudson's epic fail caught on camera by son Ryder - and her fiance saw it too

Kate Hudson tried not to let a little thing like the weather dampen her style when she stepped out in New York on Tuesday, but unfortunately, it got the better of her.

The Glass Onion star, 44, spent some family time in the Big Apple with her fiance, Danny Fujikawa, and her son, Ryder, after attending the Zero Bond Met Gala after party on Monday night.

But Kate didn't manage to look quite as glam as she did at the star-studded event, as the heavens opened and her umbrella failed her.

Ryder, 19, took to his Instagram stories with a clip of his famous mom walking through the city in a fabulous leather trench coat and beanie, topped off with an umbrella that wouldn't open properly.

Kate wandered through the rain holding the wilted fabric above her head with Danny laughing at her appearance as he strolled behind her. "Killing it with the umbrella," Ryder wrote, along with a red heart emoji.

Kate's look was in stark contrast to her ultra-glam ensemble at The Met Gala afterparty when she wowed in a daring gown which plunged down to her navel.

It featured a very high, thigh split and she accessorized with a floor-length, red coat. Kate is soaking up some mother-son time with Ryder who moved from LA to New York to attend college last year.

She and Ryder - whom she shares with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson - have a close bond and she is incredibly proud of her firstborn.

Kate lavished him with praise on his 19th birthday earlier this year. "Born on a full moon in cancer, this young man has my whole heart. Hilarious, loving, kind, loyal, sensitive," she penned on social media.

"Ryder my sweet son, I love celebrating the day you were born. Your birth changed all of our lives forever and has brought so much joy and laughter daily. I love you infinity x infinity x 3 trillion cubed. A Big Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson."

Kate is also a mom to daughter, Rani, and son, Bingham.

