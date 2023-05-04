Christina Aguilera stuns in bejeweled skintight bodysuit as she shares exciting news

The 42-year-old "Beautiful" superstar, Christina Aguilera, has been named the official headliner of NYC Pride 2023's Pride Island, which was announced on Wednesday, May 3. Aguilera shared the exciting news with her fans on Instagram, stunning in a bejeweled skintight bodysuit.

Pride Island is set to take place at the end of Pride Week in New York City, on Sunday, June 25, at Brooklyn Army Terminal.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, the singer expressed her enthusiasm for the event, saying, "It's going to be another high-energy Pride show – which is my favorite."

On Instagram, she wrote, "Excited to announce that I'll be heading back to NYC for another amazing year of celebrating my favorite, PRIDE month!" She added, "Let's come together to celebrate love and positivity!"

MORE: Christina Aguilera dons sheer jumpsuit for red carpet with fiancé Matthew Rutler

MORE: Christina Aguilera debuts surprising new look – and fans are obsessed

Fans of the star were delighted with the news with one commenting: “Christina Aguilera the queen of gays, mother of homosexuality, goddess of the rainbow, the voice of hot people, warrior against the patriarchy, the community's fighter.”

In addition to headlining Pride Island, Christina will also be making a grand appearance at the annual Stonewall Day celebration in 2023.

This year, the benefit concert is moving from its previous location outside the historic Stonewall Inn in New York's West Village to the Public Square & Gardens at Hudson Yards on the West Side.

Christina shared her excitement about headlining Stonewall Day 2023 with Rolling Stone, stating: "Joining Pride Live and the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center to headline Stonewall Day 2023 is a huge honor, and I'm ready to celebrate!

“This community has supported me so much throughout my career, and I look forward to representing such a historic cause as we all continue to fight for LGBTQ+ rights."

Stonewall Day 2023 is scheduled for June 23, with performances planned from Mila Jam, BETTY, and Mariyea. Angelica Ross will host the event, while Lina Bradford serves as the resident DJ. Stonewall Day will also be hosted at Hudson Yards in 2024.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.