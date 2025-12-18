Christina Aguilera steps out in burgundy hotpants ahead of 45th birthday

Christina Aguilera stunned in burgundy as she took to social media to announce her latest career move, just a day before her 45th birthday. The singer showcased her figure in an eye-catching look to promote her new Erewhon smoothie, following her 50-lb weight loss transformation.

Christina wore burgundy hotpants over sheer burgundy-tinted tights and a sparkling long-sleeved shirt in the same color. She added a thin black belt, as well as knee-high black boots with a stiletto heel and burgundy ribbons tied in her long blonde hair, which fell in waves almost to her waist.

The star completed the outfit with an oversized brown and white fur coat to ward off the winter chill, and wore a glam makeup look with dark pink lipstick. The collaboration was in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her holiday album, My Kind of Christmas, and her new concert special, Christmas in Paris.

Fans rushed to the comment section, with one writing: "You are so pretty Xtina," while another added: "Girl…you are such a vibe!" Another chimed in: "You still look like you're 20 years old!! The most Beautiful woman on the planet!!" while others pointed out how similar she looked to "Espresso" singer Sabrina Carpenter. Christina also received a flurry of birthday wishes from her fans, who shared their excitement for her upcoming projects.

The timing aligns with Christina's long-held insistence on creative control, something she reiterated recently on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"It's been, you know, I do take a minute. But it's to really be thoughtful with what I put out. I'm not someone that's just like, 'Oh, let me just keep pumping it out.' Integrity really matters to me," she told the host, Jennifer Hudson.

© Kevin Mazur Christina shared that she was working on her latest album

"I'm a message girl, and I really like to absorb what's happening in the world, things that are really moving me and affecting people, to really put thought into it. And it's going to be a really personal project coming up. It'll tie in with a very personal documentary that we've been filming for the last few years."

The upcoming documentary will explore Christina's rise to fame in the '00s, which came with body image struggles that plagued her for years. Speaking candidly in past interviews, she acknowledged the intense scrutiny she faced as her appearance naturally changed in her twenties.

© Getty Images The documentary will cover her rise to fame

"Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty. I've always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men!" she told Health. "I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure."

The mom of two later reiterated the sentiment, adding that she had learned to block out the noise.

© Disney General Entertainment Con The Grammy winner shared that she had learned to love her body

"When you're a teenager, you have a very different body than when you're in your 20s," she explained to Glamour. "I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, 'Oh, she's getting thicker.' Then I had industry people [say]: 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'"

"I have a maturity now where I just don't give a [expletive] about your opinion. I'm not going to take it on," she continued. "It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business."