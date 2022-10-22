Christina Aguilera delights fans with exciting announcement - video The star took to social media

Christina Aguilera took to social media with the most incredible announcement for fans on Friday and marked the moment with a fabulous throwback video.

MORE: Christina Aguilera is a knockout in lacy corset and thigh-high boots

Taking to her Instagram account, the Hurt singer shared the news that she is releasing a special edition of her 2002 album Stripped to celebrate 20 years since its release. The doting mother also revealed there will be new remix of her top hit Beautiful on the new album.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera shares daring video with fans

Captioning a video of herself on tour with the album, the star penned; "STRIPPED 2022! What better way to celebrate #20YearsOfStripped than with a new Deluxe version of my original album, including a brand new remix of ‘Beautiful’ by Benny Benassi."

READ: Christina Aguilera looks effortlessly gorgeous in silky gown

SEE: Christina Aguilera shares upsetting career update fans weren't expecting

The fabulous video saw the star rocking dark mahogany waist-length locks which were styled in gorgeous beach waves as she sang her heart out on stage.

The star took to Instagram

Friends and fans of Christina were nothing but delighted with the news and took to the comments section of the exciting post.

Paris Hilton replied with a heart eyes emoji. One fan penned: "#Stripped saved me in so many ways #20yearsofstripped." A second wrote: "We need a handful of shows where you play the full album cover to cover in celebration of the 20th anniversary."

A third wrote: "We need a handful of shows where you play the full album cover to cover in celebration of the 20th anniversary."

The star spoke out about an important cause

On a more serious note, in honour of the incredible milestone, the star also shared an important video to encourage people to get help with their mental health, should they be struggling.

The video featured a phone surrounded by a pool of blood and the subtitles read: "In the last 20 years, since Stripped was released, social media has transformed our relationship with our bodies, and in turn, our mental health.

"Research suggests that the time spent on social networking sites is associated with body image issues, self-harm and disordered eating in children and teens.

Remix creator Benny couldn't be happier with the track

"This needs to change. For more information and resources to better your mental health, please visit www.christinaaguilera.com."

Fans praised the star for raising awareness for the important issue, one fan wrote: "Thank you xtina for using your platform to promote this inspiring message, you are #beautiful and you’ve helped me so much!! Happy #20yearsofstripped."

A second added: "This video is really necessary," alongside a white love heart emoji.

Read more HELLO! US stories here