Christina Aguilera, 42, shares daring topless photo – and fans are speculating why

All eyes were on Rihanna at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, but fellow singer Christina Aguilera caused a stir of her own on Instagram ahead of the event.

Posing in a bejeweled American Football helmet, the Genie in a Bottle singer shared a topless photo – and sent fans into meltdown in the process, rousing suspicions as to why she'd chosen to share the photo.

Comments poured in from adoring friends and fans, with Adam Lambert commenting three fire emojis, and Paris Hilton writing: "Gorgeous," with the heart eyes and six flame emojis,

The timing of Xtina's post had fans puzzled, though, leading to speculation that she was set to join Rihanna on stage at the Super Bowl.

Christina Aguilera shared this topless photo ahead of the Super Bowl

Christina posted the saucy photos ahead of RiRi's performance, making many fans jump to the conclusion she'd be joining in the halftime show.

"Are you on the Super Bowl? I just can't believe it, Rihanna invited you to join her!" one wrote, while another commented: "Rihanna featuring Xtina?"

Christina Aguilera posed with an American football helmet, causing speculation

Other followers thought that her cryptic post meant she will be performing the halftime show in 2024, speculating: "You must be the next Super Bowl show!" and: "When are we getting your halftime show, Christina?"

A third wrote: "WOW! Super Bowl 2024?" and a final commented: "Let's have @xtina perform next year!!!!"

Fans hope Christina Aguilera will perform at the 2024 Super Bowl

Christina didn't respond to the speculation, so we have a while to wait to find out if her fans' dreams are set to come true…

