Tom Cruise delivers heartfelt message in Top Gun plane for King Charles' star-studded Coronation Concert

The star-studded Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle featured an array of celebrities, including Top Gun star Tom Cruise, who paid a special tribute to the King.

The actor’s heartfelt message was delivered from the cockpit of his Top Gun Warbird plane, saying: "Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," before saluting and flying off.

The event, hosted by Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, celebrated the King's life, achievements, and passions, from his time in the Armed Forces to his love for the arts and philanthropic work through the Prince's Trust.

The royal family, including Charles and Queen Camilla, danced the night away to Lionel Richie's 80s hit All Night Long, as the singer brought the house down with his performance.

In front of 20,000 spectators at Windsor Castle, the Prince of Wales delivered a heartfelt tribute to his father, saying: "Pa, we are all so proud of you."

The concert featured a series of messages from celebrities and showcased lesser-known facts about the King's life.

Princess Charlotte was delighted to see her father, Prince William, take the stage, as she pointed him out to her brother, Prince George.

Speaking from the castle's picturesque east terrace, the prince made a touching reference to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, adding: "I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us."

Addressing his newly-crowned father, Charles, William said: "She would be a very proud mother."

© BBC Princess Charlotte and Prince George singing along a the coronation concert

As a future king himself, William expressed his gratitude to those who serve in the military, schools, NHS, and local communities, pledging: "I commit myself to serve you all. King, country, and Commonwealth."

The King's Coronation Concert was a memorable event, with Tom Cruise's unique tribute to the King making it all the more special.

The night was filled with music, dance, and heartfelt tributes, showcasing the love and admiration the royal family and the nation have for their newly-crowned King.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.