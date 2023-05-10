How Frida Redknapp maintains her ultra-toned supermodel physique

Frida Redknapp is never shy of a grueling workout and it's safe to say that her hard work pays off as she often displays her ultra-toned physique for her fans on Instagram - but how does the Swedish model maintain a sculpted figure?

If you follow the star on social media you will know she has a very consistent workout routine made up largely of home workouts centered around strength training which she often documents. On Wednesday, Frida was spotted in her lavish Surrey garden for her latest sweat session.

© Photo: Instagram The star has an incredible figure

The wife of Jamie Redknapp helpfully revealed the exact details of the session which was focused around training her glutes and included reps with a resistance band. Captioning the post, she penned: "Target those glutes. A simple and short lower body workout. I’m only using a resistance band, a gym mat and a chair. How to set up the session: -Try to do 3 rounds of all the exercises in total. -15 reps per exercise/side. -Engage your core and pelvic floor. -Breath. It should only take about 15min. This can be added to a longer session."

As you can see below, Frida looked flawless in the post which saw her sporting an all-black gym set comprised of a tiny black sports bra - that perfectly showcased her ultra-toned abs- cropped leggings and black trainers. She swept her iconic blonde tresses down into a low bun.

As well as weight training at home, Frida is also a fan of boxing workouts which she usually does at a gym named JAB where she trains with expert trainer George Veness. During those sessions, Frida is often seen working up a sweat with her adoring family members including her husband, Jamie Redknapp, or even her rarely-seen daughter.

Last week, the star gave an overview of her usual workout plan in the caption of another strength training session from her garden. She revealed: "[These are] typical sessions that I do 3 times weekly. On the other days I try to do some yoga, a cardio session of some sort (to sweat), go for brisk walks etc. I give myself at least one rest day per week."

Frida showed off her garden - and incredible workout technique

She elaborated on the importance of using weights to maintain her overall tone, explaining: "I do use weights. I think it is important to use weights to stay toned, BUT if you’re just getting started, just use your body weight OR really light weights. There is no point going heavy from day one, plus you can also get injured so be careful!!

"Take it slowly and build it up week by week. My biggest advice is to be consistent with your workout routine. It is key! Try to find a routine that fits into your weekly schedule. If you only have enough time to train for 20min on some days (we are all busy) that is better than nothing. Try not to skip it. Once a good routine is in place, that works for you, you will gradually start to see results and that is the greatest feeling. I personally train to feel strong, energetic, alert and mainly to keep up with my many kids. Home workouts are great."

Frida Redknapp prepares delicious meal in stunning family home

But it's not just exercise that the blonde bombshell is passionate about as she is also a keen chef and is always spotted sharing a healthy recipe for fans on social media. Some of her recipes so far have included; chicken meatballs served with pasta and homemade tomato sauce, Mexican salmon with kale salad, and 'Frida’s energy balls'. Frida films her cooking mini-series in her lavish family kitchen.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.