Frida Redknapp dazzles in slinky gown alongside husband Jamie for rare date night

With a total of seven children in their blended family, date nights may not come as frequently for Jamie and Frida Redknapp, but on Thursday, the husband and wife duo stepped out in London for a very glamorous evening.

Wearing a slinky black halterneck gown, the Swedish model, 41, beamed alongside her former footballer beau as they attended the Lady Garden Foundation’s annual Gala at Raffles in London.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Jamie and Frida were all smiles as they attended the gala at Raffles

Situated in the Grade II-listed Edwardian Old War Office, the venue was as opulent as the guest list, which also included Trinny Woodall, June Sarpong and Tom Hollander, together with the charity's founders, Tamara Beckwith Veroni and Jenny Halpern Prince.

The Lady Garden Foundation also funds groundbreaking research into the five gynaecological cancers through The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, a world-leading cancer centre.

The charity has raised over £3 million for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, including funding towards research at The Royal Marsden into the treatment of the five gynaecological cancers.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Jamie and Frida looked lovely as they posed with charity co-chair and CEO Jenny Halpern

Talking about the organisation, Jenny, Co-Founder and CEO, said: "The Lady Garden Foundation exists to revolutionise women's gynaecological health. This year’s Gala powers that mission forward, helping us educate, empower and finally break the taboos that hold women back.

"The funds raised will accelerate pioneering research and drive the vital awareness needed to save more lives from the five gynaecological cancers."

When Frida isn't stepping out with her celebrity husband, she is focusing on her platform as a health and wellness advocate, sharing lots of delicious-looking recipes she makes at home for her family.

© Instagram Frida shares three sons and a daughter with her ex-husband Jonathan Laurie

Something she heavily involves her three-year-old son Raphael, whom she and Jamie welcomed in 2022, in.

As well as Raphael, Frida is a mother of five children, sharing three boys and her daughter, Amanda, with her ex-husband and hedge fund manager, Jonathan Lourie.

© Instagram Jamie Redknapp shares two sons, Charley and Beau, with his ex-wife Louise

Meanwhile, Jamie shares sons Charley, 21, and Beau, 17, with his ex-wife and British pop star, Louise Redknapp.