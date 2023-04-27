Frida Redknapp flaunts sky-high legs in tiny shorts for sunsoaked update you missed

Frida Redknapp is no stranger to a stunning look but did you see her flaunting her sky-high legs in a sun-soaked holiday update?

The supermodel's husband, Jamie Redknapp, shared the clip on Instagram as part of a holiday round-up from his family's recent trip to Spain. In the video, which you can see below, Frida showed off her impressive tennis skills as she played with who appeared to be her stepson Beau, 14.

Frida Redknapp flaunts endless legs in unseen holiday video

Frida was a vision as she darted around the court in the black sports shorts that perfectly flaunted her endless legs. She matched the piece with a classic white T-Shirt. She slicked her iconic blonde tresses into a neat ponytail and added a green cap to complete her tennis ensemble.

Captioning the post, Jamie penned: "Good times [Spanish flag emoji]". Other photos in the update showed Frida holding hands with her son, Raphael, one, on a stunning cobbled street. Jamie was also pictured alongside their youngest born who looked incredibly sweet in mustard yellow T-Shirt.

Frida has such a special bond with her son

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on their time away. One fan penned: "Aww your son is adorable," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Frida replied to her husband writing: "Loved it," whilst Jamie's dad, Harry Redknapp, penned a string of red love heart emojis. Another fan added: "Lovely pics."

© Instagram The one-year-old looked so sweet

Jamie shares Beau and his eldest son Charley, 18, with his ex-wife, Louise Redknapp. The pair split in 2017 following a 19-year marriage. Frida and Jamie married in 2021, and have a total of seven children in their blended family.

SEE: Jamie and Frida Redknapp's adorable blended family of 7 children – photos

The blonde bombshell has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie: a girl and three boys but chooses to keep their identities private other than the occasional update on social media.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.