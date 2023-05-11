Lily Collins' treasured wedding jewels swiped from luxury LA hotel

The Emily in Paris star has the police looking into the matter

In a stunning turn of events, 'Emily in Paris' star, Lily Collins, has reported the theft of her precious wedding jewelry from the West Hollywood EDITION hotel spa on May 6, according to TMZ.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's office is looking into the mysterious case, which had no evidence of forced entry at the site where the actress's belongings were kept.

© Taylor Hill Lily Collins has had her wedding jewels stolen

Among the stolen items were Lily's engagement ring and wedding band, both sentimental tokens given to her by her husband, Charlie McDowell.

Lily and Charlie, 39, a renowned director, exchanged their vows in an intimate ceremony in September 2021.

© Photo: Instagram Lily with her husband Charlie

MORE: Lily Collins channels her Emily in Paris character in dopamine inducing jumper

RELATED: Lily Collins' latest French It-girl outfits are straight out of the Emily in Paris playbook

Lily married Charlie in an intimate wedding

The unexpected theft, however, has not shaken the couple's strong bond. As Lily, 34, expressed on Instagram at the time of their wedding: "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife."

Sharing a selection of enchanting photos from their Colorado wedding at Dunton Hot Springs, Lily reflected on the magical event:

© Photo: Instagram Lily and Charlie's dog

"Never been happier. What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…"

MORE: Lily Collins reveals the exact moment her Emily in Paris fringe was cut by her hairstylist

RELATED: Lily Collins is a vision in Valentino at the Emily In Paris season 3 screening

During her first year of marriage, the 'Mirror Mirror' actress discovered the power of companionship in her relationship with Charlie.

© Photo: Getty Images Lily discovered the power of companionship with Charlie

"We can kind of conquer anything. We've been through so many changes globally, personally, and to be able to have a partner next to you that makes you laugh in times when you need it the most and helps you emotionally get through things, like moving to a foreign country for four months," she confided to E! News last October.

Lily and Charlie, who have been together since August 2019 and share a pet pup named Redmond, regularly offer fans a peek into their romantic life on social media. On their wedding anniversary, Lily shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband.

© Photo: Netflix Lily is known for her role in Emily In Paris

"Thank you for being my rock, my constant source of love and laughs, and my emotional support throughout our time here yet again," she wrote on Instagram. "Our faces pretty much sum up this season. We certainly know how to work hard and play hard together. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell and I couldn't have done it without you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.