Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's never-before-seen engagement picture is completely unexpected She was stunned by Blake’s proposal with her $500,000 ring

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged in October and now the star has shared a glimpse at their special moment with a new photo on Instagram Stories.

The Voice judge delighted her followers when she shared a gorgeous piece of artwork by a fan who had painted the engagement scene for her and Blake.

The picture was a twist on the photograph the pair used to announce their big news and showed Gwen and Blake kissing, with the singer holding up her $500,000 diamond ring for everyone to see!

The No Doubt songstress is clearly still revelling in the excitement of Blake’s proposal, and recently opened up to reveal it almost didn’t happen.

Gwen appeared in a virtual interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and gave all the juicy details of the engagement, which took place at their Oklahoma Ranch.

"It was actually pretty magical," she said. "I wasn't expecting it at the moment it happened at all, didn't have any idea, nobody knew!

Gwen's fan painted a picture of the proposal for them

"He had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier and I've got to tell you, I was like, 'What's happening with us?' It was on my mind, 'We've been together a long time now, what's going on?' I was in that place in my head."

The couple considered cancelling their visit due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but ended up making the trip to their destination.

Gwen and Blake shared this photo to mark their engagement

She continued: "Out of nowhere, he has this ring in a cabinet when I opened it. He said, 'Get the fire starter,' so I opened the cabinet and there's this ring there, and I was like, 'Are you serious?' and we both started bawling! Everyone was in shock!"

Gwen and Blake were together for five years before he asked her to be his wife. The couple - who have both been married before -met on the set of The Voice in 2014, and are reportedly planning to tie the knot at the ranch early next year.

