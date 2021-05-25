Blake Shelton reveals why he's not involved in the planning of his wedding to Gwen Stefani The pair got engaged last year

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got engaged last year, but The Voice coach recently revealed that he wasn't involved in any of the planning process for their upcoming nuptials.

Speaking to USA Today, the country singer joked that the couple's wedding would be pretty "classless" if he was in control.

"If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," he said. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff."

He went on to comment that he knew their special day would be "great" because of Gwen's decisions, adding that she was "having a blast".

Blake also revealed that he wasn't even in charge of his own wedding outfit, although he joked that he never picked his clothes, apart from when he wears caps and shirts for Zoom interviews.

"So, nobody lets me pick clothes," he jested. "That's not a Gwen wedding thing. That's just in general."

Blake proposed to the former No Doubt frontwoman in October last year at their Oklahoma ranch.

The couple got engaged last year

Appearing in a virtual interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gwen opened up about the special moment, calling it "pretty magical".

"I wasn't expecting it at the moment it happened at all, didn't have any idea, nobody knew!" she said.

"He had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier and I've got to tell you, I was like, 'What's happening with us?' It was on my mind, 'We've been together a long time now, what's going on?' I was in that place in my head."

The couple considered cancelling their visit due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but ended up making the trip to their destination.

She continued: "Out of nowhere, he has this ring in a cabinet when I opened it. He said, 'Get the fire starter,' so I opened the cabinet and there's this ring there, and I was like, 'Are you serious?' and we both started bawling! Everyone was in shock!"

The pair met on the set of The Voice

And in an interview with The Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine, the Hollaback Girl singer raved about falling in love with Blake.

She called him the "greatest guy" and added that when they first started kissing she looked "the best I've ever looked in my life in those photos."

"Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through – it really does."

