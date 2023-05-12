Jamie Foxx's daughter shares incredible update on father's health after shocking reports

Jamie Foxx is out of hospital and 'recuperating,' following reports that his condition has worsened.

His daughter Corinne took to social media to shoot down reports that the actor was still in hospital, writing: "Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

She added: "We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Jamie, 55, was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia on April 13 - while filming his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action - according to his daughter, who shared that her father suffered a "medical complication." In a statement posted by Jamie's daughter Corinne on behalf of the family, she disclosed that the 55-year-old Oscar winner had suffered a "medical complication" and was now on the path to recovery.

The family statement read: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday [Tuesday]. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery." They also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, adding: "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."