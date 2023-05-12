Blake Shelton praises Gwen Stefani and kids as 'greatest thing that's happened' as he accepts special honor in Hollywood

"Blake, you are a rare human being," Gwen says at ceremony

Blake Shelton has called marrying Gwen Stefani "the greatest thing that's happened" as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday May 12.

"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," said The Voice coach, 46, who was joined by his wife and her three sons. "I love you so much, and that's the great thing that's happened along this journey."

© Frazer Harrison Zuma, Gwen, Apollo, and Kingston supported Blake

Gwen rocked a long-sleeved white and black polka dot minidress for the event, paired with thigh-high black leather boots.Her sons, whom she welcomed during her marriage to Gavin Rossdale, kept it casual with 16-year-old Apollo wearing chinos and a black tee, and 14-year-old Zuma rocking a suit and tie.

Apollo, nine, wore white and red sneakers with jeans and a white shirt.

© Getty Blake and Gwen attend Blake Shelton's Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Gwen also spoke at the ceremony, and paid a rare public tribute to her husband, Blake, calling him a "rare human being".

"He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton," said the No Doubt rocker.

"Blake, you are a rare human being. The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American Dream."

"And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you," she concluded.

© Getty Blake was joined by friend Adam

Blake's former The Voice colleague Adam Levine was also in attendance with wife Behati Prinsloo, and Blake showed his love for Adam by posing with the Maroon 5 singer and kissing him on the cheek. Carson Daly, who officiated Blake and Gwen's 2021 wedding, also spoke and poked fun at the couple, who met on The Voice.

"Gwen was unable to resist this hillbilly's bone," the TV host quipped.

Blake's family were also at the Hollywood event, having flown in from Oklahoma. "My family's all here, by the way, from Oklahoma. I was talking to my mom this morning, and I was just thinking about what I'm gonna say when I get up here," Blake shared.

"She says to me, 'I wish Richie could've been here to see this and everything that you've done.' So I dedicate my star on this Walk of Fame to my brother Richie." Richie Shelton died in 1990 in a car accident.