Gwen Stefani teases pregnancy as husband Blake Shelton's tour ends – but it's not what you think

Gwen Stefani has taken to social media with an adorable pregnancy tease following the conclusion of her husband Blake Shelton's US tour – but it's not what anyone expected.

Rather than teasing any news relating to her own health, the 'Rich Girl' singer who recently wowed fans in a black leather outfit, took to her Instagram story to share a picture and video of a pregnant cat.

Gwen was celebrating this feline's special news

Fans have been wondering whether Gwen might announce that she is expecting a fourth child, her first with her husband Blake Shelton, for many months. However, the 53-year-old has not shared any details suggesting it's in her future plans. The singer may have posted the video of the happy kitty to get her own back on those who have been circulating recent rumors.

Looking to the future, there is a baby on the way for Gwen as her former step-daughter Daisy Lowe is currently expecting her first child. Daisy's father Gavin Rossdale was Gwen's first husband, and is the father of her three sons: Apollo, nine, Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 16, to whom Blake is now a step-dad.

The boys split their time between their mom and dad's homes. During the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, they spent a lot of time in Oklahoma with mom and stepdad Blake Shelton.

The three boys are being raised in a happy blended family; with Gavin previously sharing how is always looking for ways "to be a better father."

Speaking in 2019 about the kids which he shares with Gwen, in addition to Daisy who he shares with his former partner Pearl Lowe, Gavin told People: "My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together. But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great."

Gwen, Blake and her three boys in 2019

Meanwhile Blake revealed in December 2022 that he was making the decision to step down from The Voice, after a decade as a coach on the competition show, to be there for his stepsons.

"You don't know what your regrets are going to be until you look back one day. I feel like my regrets would be, if I stayed on this path, that I am missing out on some more important things in life — and for now, that's our kids," he told People magazine.

