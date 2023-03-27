Gwen Stefani wows fans in sexy black leather outfit Turning up the heat!

Gwen Stefani, the iconic 53-year-old music star, delighted her fans on Instagram this weekend with behind-the-scenes fashion moments from her husband Blake Shelton’s, Back To The Honky Tonk tour.

The eternally youthful singer dressed to impress, donning a chic black leather fringe maxi skirt in one of her ensembles.

The No Doubt frontwoman paired the bold piece with a matching black leather corset, adding a touch of modern flair with a black moto jacket featuring a cozy shearling lining, meticulously styled by Rob Zangardi.

Gwen shared her sexy ensemble on social media

Gwen sweetly captioned her post, addressing her beloved husband, "I luv living the #BackToTheHonkyTonk life with u @blakeshelton :)".

The glamorous singer completed her look with black fishnet tights and bedazzled, studded black cowboy boots, exuding an air of rock-star elegance.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani in disbelief over surprise celebration with Blake Shelton

Loading the player...

The Don't Speak hitmaker captured herself backstage and aboard a tour bus, perfectly made up with her signature bold red lip.

The Californian beauty showcased her vibrant locks, parted down the center and secured with decorative white bobby pins. The full, flowing tresses were curled under at the ends, framing her face and cascading over her shoulders.

Gwen completed her look with black fishnet tights and bedazzled, studded black cowboy boots

SEE: Gwen Stefani stuns in edgy string bikini as she teases long-awaited reveal

SEE: Gwen Stefani twins with rarely seen family member in gorgeous new photo

Gwen's striking, extra-long square-shaped nails were adorned with glossy paint and shimmering gems, adding a touch of sparkle to her ensemble.

Gwen shared the post with her fans, who showered the post with likes

Her 15.6 million loyal Instagram followers showered the post with thousands of likes.

The post comes after Gwen took to Instagram to share her disbelief after walking into a room backstage that had been decorated with balloons and banners to mark the first anniversary of her GXVE Beauty cosmetics line.

Throughout the video, Gwen can be heard repeating: "That's so nice. Oh my God," while appreciating the effort put into her party, which also included a delicious-looking cake adorned with edible GXVE products by Brown Egg Bakery.

Blake smooches a poster of his wife

Gwen and Blake's love story began in 2015, culminating in their wedding in July 2021.

The following year, Gwen opened up to Elle about her marriage, feeling that she was always destined to be with Blake.

She attributed her happiness to her spiritual journey and the genuine, consistent nature of her husband.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.