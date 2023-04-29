Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton celebrate happy family news involving her son, 16, and his girlfriend

Gwen Stefani was in a celebratory mood on Friday as she marked a special occasion alongside her son, Kingston, 16.

The Sweet Escape singer shared two beautiful photos of herself and Kingston's long-time girlfriend, Lola, to mark her 17th birthday. One photo showed Gwen and Lola posing for a selfie after she gave the teenager a makeover last year. A second image sees them both smiling alongside Kingston.

Sending Lola birthday wishes from herself and her husband, Blake Shelton, Gwen captioned the photos: "Happy 17th birthday to our @lolamakeuptutorials @_lolaalbert_ we love u music love b&g." Lola was touched by Gwen and Blake's message, replying: "Omg I love you both so much! So grateful for you guys."

Gwen wasn't the only person to mark Lola's special day. Kingston also shared a gushing tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram, writing: "Here I am writing this again. Another year has gone by and I'm so happy that it was spent loving you. You're my everything, and I can't believe that you're 17!! I mean I've known you since you were 11!!!! Happy birthday to my perfect girlfriend, I love you as much as I possibly can. I hope you have the best day ever."

Gwen was the first to comment on Kingston's sweet message, writing: "Love u both too much gx happy b day lola gx." Lola also replied to her boyfriend, commenting: "Awww I love you!! Thank you."

One follower penned: "Awwwww so cute you two @kingsrossdale_ @_lolaalbert_ happy birthday sweetheart." A second said: "Those are the words every young lady deserves to hear! She sure is special." A third added: "So very sweet! Happy birthday and many more amazing years and memories ahead."

While Kingston and Lola have known each other since they were children, it appears their friendship only turned romantic a few years ago. They have been in a relationship for over two years and will celebrate their third anniversary in August.

Last year, Kingston posted a public love letter to Lola to mark their second anniversary, writing on Instagram: "Wow… how lucky I am to be able to have someone as beautiful and kind by my side in this life. You make life brilliant. I love spending my time with you, I love our lunches, our karaoke nights, the movie marathons that we never follow through with.

"You’re my everything, and I love you sooo much! So happy anniversary to us, my love, and here's to many more wonderful years spent together."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.