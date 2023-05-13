Gwen Stefani shares rare video of husband Blake Shelton with her sons: 'We did it'

Blake was joined by wife Gwen and her three sons

Blake Shelton was joined by wife Gwen Stefani and her three sons on Friday as he received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star - and now the No Doubt singer has celebrated the occasion by sharing a sweet video that includes rare clips of Blake and her boys together.

"A huge congrats to my husband @blakeshelton. ️You are my dream come true - ur so rare and i feel incredibly blessed to call u mine," she captioned the video that saw Blake giving nine-year-old Kingston a big hug and exclaiming: "We did it!" He is then seen giving 14-year-old Zuma a side hug as they reunited after the ceremony.

The video also shows Blake's friend Adam Levine jokingly jumping on the star to attempt to break it, and Blake looking back at a series of pictures from his years as a singer and judge on The Voice.

Blake called marrying Gwen "the greatest thing that's happened" during her speech on Friday May 13. "I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," said the 46-year-old, who was joined by his wife and her three sons.

"I love you so much, and that's the great thing that's happened along this journey."

Gwen rocked a long-sleeved white and black polka dot minidress for the event, paired with thigh-high black leather boots.Her sons, whom she welcomed during her marriage to Gavin Rossdale, kept it casual with 16-year-old Apollo wearing chinos and a black tee, and 14-year-old Zuma rocking a suit and tie.

Apollo, nine, wore white and red sneakers with jeans and a white shirt.

Gwen also spoke at the ceremony, and paid a rare public tribute to her husband, Blake, calling him a "rare human being".

"He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton," said the No Doubt rocker.

"Blake, you are a rare human being. The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American Dream," she shared.

"And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you,."

Blake's family were also at the Hollywood event, having flown in from Oklahoma.

"My family's all here, by the way, from Oklahoma. I was talking to my mom this morning, and I was just thinking about what I'm gonna say when I get up here," Blake shared. "She says to me, 'I wish Richie could've been here to see this and everything that you've done.' So I dedicate my star on this Walk of Fame to my brother Richie."

Richie Shelton died in 1990 in a car accident.

The met on The Voice

