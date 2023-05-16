Madonna’s deeply personal tribute to her mom will break your heart

Mother's Day brought a wave of emotion for pop music legend Madonna, who shared a touching and introspective tribute to her late mother, Madonna Louise Ciccone, on Instagram.

Madonna, who lost her mother when she was just five years old, penned a deeply personal note revealing how the absence of her mother affected her perceptions of motherhood.

"I miss my mother every day And have fantasized for decades of what it must be like to have a mother to: call on for help, guidance, care And wisdom and yet I rejected the idea of being a mother well into my 30s because I associated motherhood with sacrifice, suffering and ultimately death and I wanted none of that," she wrote.

The 64-year-old pop diva, known for chart-topping hits like "Material Girl," confessed that she admired "radical women like Frida Kahlo, Martha Graham, and George O'Keeffe," contemplating life without children.

However, motherhood unexpectedly transformed her. "When I finally did become a mother, I was astonished at how grounded I felt but also dazed and confused as to how I would figure out the balancing act between being a good mother and an uncompromising artist," Madonna shared.

Madonna is the proud mother of six children, twins Estere and Stella, 10, Mercy, 16, David, 17, Rocco, 22, and Lourdes, 26. Her journey as a mother hasn't been without its challenges.

"I walked through many years half-blind and made many mistakes along the way. Because Every mother knows there are no manuals or rule books to follow.

“You just have to dive in and figure it out. I have experienced my highest highs and my lowest lows as a Mother. No one could have prepared me," she admitted.

Madonna as a mom

However, her struggles have only reinforced her admiration for her children.

"To say that I am Proud of my children sounds arrogant or implies ownership. Better to say that they are all shining stars, and I'm happy that their souls chose me to be their mother," she articulated with humility and gratitude.

In her post, Madonna also shared a heartfelt message to her late mother. "And dear Mother…wherever you are. I hope you are happy with your grandchildren!! I often imagine you singing and dancing with us in the kitchen!" she said.

Madonna recalled the moments when her mom could't afford clothing

Though Madonna seldom discusses her late mother, she previously admitted to Rolling Stone in 1989 that she would have been a completely different person had her mother been alive.

She also praised her mother's resilience during an interview with the Chicago Tribune in the same year, saying: "I don't think she ever allowed herself to wallow in the tragedy of her situation. So in that respect, I think she gave me an incredible lesson."

