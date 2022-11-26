Madonna divides fans with rare photo with all six children The Material Girl singer spent Thanksgiving in NYC

Madonna was reunited with all six of her children on Thanksgiving when they joined her at her home in NYC – but their family photo has left fans divided.

The 64-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share several photos of "what I'm thankful for" which included a rare snapshot with her kids Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and ten-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone.

In the image, Madonna is standing in the middle of her offspring decked out in a black corset-style dress, leather ankle boots, and lace gloves, with her red hair styled in mermaid waves.

She had a slight smile on her face while her children stood on either side of her, but their neutral facial expressions left fans asking questions about their mood on the day.

While many were delighted to see the family reunion, others asked why Madonna's children failed to smile for the rare photo.

"Y'all the Addams Family?" replied one follower. A second said: "There's no joy in these photos." A third added: "Why does everyone look SO unhappy??? I feel bad for these kids. Their faces say A LOT."

Madonna's family photo divided fans

Others jumped to Madonna's defense, with one writing: "It's a picture, you can't tell in a photo what's real." Another said: "They are making faces on purpose lol."

Madonna previously spoke candidly about being a single mom of six children, telling Vogue in 2019: "Nobody does what I do. And that's kind of scary.

Madonna shared what she is 'thankful' for

"I can look back at women who I think were great and amazing – freedom fighters, like Simone de Beauvoir or Angela Davis – but they didn't have kids."

She added: "Being a single parent of six children, I continue to be creative and be an artist and be politically active, to have a voice, to do all the things I do. So, I mean, there isn't anybody in my position."

