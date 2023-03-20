Madonna gives rare insight into reality of home life with six children See the rules that Madonna gives to her busy household

Pop sensation Madonna has been going through it lately with the death of her older brother and negative comments about her different appearance at the Grammys, but the singer put on a brave face on Sunday when she gave an update about her home life.

The star lives with her six children, Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella, and the family split their time across her amazing real estate portfolio in England, Lisbon and the US.

The star shared her house rules on Sunday

Madonna was sporting vibrant red hair with a floral jumper dress, holding a blackboard sign which read: "House rules. 1. Smile. 2. Be happy. 3. Listen to others. 4. Speak kindness. 5. Be happy with what you have."

This inspirational five-step mantra is the perfect insight into the ethos at Madonna's house. Behind the star, wooden beams can be seen on the ceiling but it's not clear which of her properties she is currently living in.

The worldwide superstar purchased her Hidden Hills mansion in 2021 from The Weekend for a dazzling $19.3 million (£14.4million).

The singer has an epic property collection

In London, Madonna has a £10m Georgian townhouse in Marylebone which is the perfect place for her family when she's in the UK.

While Portugal may not be famed for its mansions like the US it, her Lisbon home is every inch as grand – as it's a palace!

Madonna filmed inside her bedroom and bathroom, revealing just how luxurious it is.

The 18th-century Moorish Revival mansion is 16,146-square-foot and includes four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a guesthouse and a caretaker's cottage.

Madonna relocated her family from London to Lisbon back in 2017 to support her son David Banda's football career, when he started to play at the Benfica youth academy in Portugal.

As David's professional career continues, there's every chance he could get signed for a team in a different country, which may require the family to up sticks and move again.

