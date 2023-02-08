Madonna responds to negative comments made about her appearance at the Grammys The Material Girl singer is refusing to let critics get her down

Madonna has responded to the negative comments she has been receiving about her appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Queen of Pop penned a defiant message to those who had been attacking her looks over the past few days. See Madonna's controversial Grammy Awards appearance in the video below.

In a five-paragraph long response to the hate comments she has received, Madonna, who introduced Best Pop Duo winners Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance at the show, wrote disappointedly: "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim – many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!"

The focus of a lot of the comments about the 64-year-old at the Grammys singled in on the music icon's face specifically.

The star was defiant in the face of negative comments

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in," she continued angrily, before adding that this is "a world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish [them] if [they] continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous."

"I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start," the Material Girl singer, who recently announced a new world tour, stated.

"I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."

Madonna presented Kim Petras and Sam Smith's performance

Celebrating fellow Grammy legend Beyonce she continued: "In the words of Beyonce “ You-won’t break my soul."

The star wanted to make it clear that she was far more interested in promoting the celebration of others at the awards rather than putting people down, beginning her Instagram caption: "It was an honor for me to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys.

"I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys— a history making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!"

The star signed off her rant against the haters defiantly: "I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries -standing up to the patriarchy -and most of all enjoying my life."

