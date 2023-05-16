Escape to the Chateau's Angel and Dick Strawbridge delight fans with update on latest project

Escape to the Chateau may have ended last year but Angel and Dick Strawbridge still have plenty of exciting news to share! Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the couple revealed that their third book – The Chateau: Forever Home – is available to pre-order on the Waterstones website. Penning a heartfelt message, Angel and Dick reflected on their latest project, describing the pure "joy" that writing has given them.

"We cannot express the joy we have had putting pen to paper (or rather fingers to keyboards), it has been both magical and unique," the caption began. "Over the past few years we have been writing in parallel with some serious renovations, and deadlines, and we have loved it! But we often wondered what it would be like to write without such pressures, and we are delighted to confirm it's everything we have hoped for, and more!

"Thank you for giving us the opportunity to share our journey with you, it's been quite emotional re-living the past few years, but very special to have the opportunity to capture these memories."

Sparking a major reaction from their followers, many were quick to comment on the news. "I've just ordered mine, and literally can't wait! Your books are always such a lovely engaging read!" wrote one. "Paused watching Escape to the Chateau to go and order the new Escape to the Chateau book!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Just placed my order now. Cannot wait to read this one, I loved the other two books."

The Chateau: Forever Home is the couple's third book, following the success of A Year at the Chateau (2020) and Living the Château Dream (2021).

Dick and Angel Strawbridge on Escape to the Chateau

The official synopsis for the third book reads: "Picking up from where Living the Chateau Dream ended, Dick and Angel recount the newest and biggest challenges they faced on the journey to transforming their once derelict and abandoned chateau in France's Pays de la Loire into a thriving family home and sustainable business.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge enlist help with royal-worthy garden

"When the Covid-19 pandemic engulfs the world, the chateau faces a new challenge and must find ways to adapt in order to keep the Strawbridge's dream life in France alive. From the cancellation of the wedding season and finding new ways to fund their Chateau journey, to living in an isolated bubble whilst continuing to film their TV series, being separated from family back in the UK to life after the pandemic, this is Dick and Angel at their most honest and heartfelt, revealing many details never seen on TV."

© Rex Angel and Dick will return to our screens in a new series titled Escape to the Chateau: Secret France

As well as their new book, Angel and Dick have another project on the horizon. Set to air this year, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France, follows the Strawbridge family as they discover a different side to France while delving into the country's fascinating history. Consisting of four hour-long episodes, while an official release date is yet to be given, we think it could be fairly soon, especially as Angel and Dick began filming the series in January.

See more photos of the Strawbridge family and their incredible home

© Channel 4 Angel and Dick in their garden

© Channel 4 The Strawbridge family standing outside the Château de la Motte-Husson

© Channel 4 Angel working in the atelier de marriage at the chateau

© Channel 4 Angel and Dick digging in the garden with their children Arthur and Dorothy

Dick and his son James Strawbridge

