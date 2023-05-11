Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge enlist help at their royal-worthy garden

Escape to the Chateau stars have shared a brand new photo from their iconic home and fans love it

The Strawbridges have been off of our screens for a while since their hit show Escape to the Chateau came to an end, so any social media updates are much welcomed by their loyal following.

On Thursday, the @the_chateau_tv Instagram account shared a sweet video of Dick and Angel’s son Arthur helping with the gardening at their French residence. The youngster was pouring out a heavy-looking watering can into one of the flowerbeds, instructed by his green-fingered father Dick who could be heard behind the camera.

The caption on the adorable post explained that they were "Preparing the walled garden for the months ahead”.

“Miss seeing you guys on TV every Sunday night,” penned one fan, and: “Love the walled garden,” added another.

Many pointed out how grown up Arthur looked in the video with one writing: “plants and Arthur getting taller” and a second adding: “So grown up,” alongside a love heart emoji.

The family encouraged fans to click through to watch a full tour of their stunning outdoor space, which they have shared to their website. The Strawbridges use the walled garden for growing vegetables, plans and flowers.

The longer video on their site also showed their daughter Dorothy getting in on the planting action. It appears they are all great gardeners.

Of course, it’s not just the garden that’s an impressive feature of the chateau as the interiors are utterly spellbinding. Inside, they have a magnificent library room inside one of the building’s turrets where Dick and Angel like to go to read. Then there’s the vast salon space which is a living room area for the family, curated with beautifully unique pieces of furniture and incredible upholstered items made by Angel.

Recently the family shared a look inside one of the bedrooms at their residence, and fans loved it! The colour and print clash haven features statement palm print wallpaper, a yellow fabric headboard, floral butterfly bedding, and upon the bed is an array of cushions in various prints.

"So beautiful, gorgeous," penned one follower, and: "Oh my!! I adore this," added another. A third simply wrote: "Wow!"

The property had stood empty for 40 years with no electricity, heating or running water when Dick and Angel snapped it up for a bargain £280,000 back in 2015. We can only imagine what it would sell for today.

The couple have recently been on tour in New Zealand with their children in tow, and this year fans will be delighted as they also began filming for their new Channel 4 show, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France, which will air later this year. Watch this space!

© Photo: Instagram The garden is a passion project for Dick

The property has picturesque surroundings

The couple have extended the home with a winter garden

© Photo: Instagram The property is stunning

