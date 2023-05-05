Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge dedicates sweet post to 'gorgeous' eldest daughter and fans react

Dick Strawbridge took to social media to dedicate a sweet post to his "gorgeous" eldest daughter Charlotte Strawbridge. The TV star, who appears on adored Channel 4 programme, Escape to the Chateau alongside his wife Angel, retweeted his daughter's post of a video displaying her incredible artistic talent.

The video in question shows Charlotte painting a beautiful picture and Dick, clearly a proud dad, wrote above: "My gorgeous daughter is very clever I loved seeing her creativity and in addition now we all know it's hedgehog awareness week!"

Charlotte responded to the support from her father with a comment that read: "Thank you for sharing, Dad…and hopefully all the little French hedgehogs (or the les hérissons as they like to be called over with you) will know we are looking after them too x."

Dick's fans were equally as impressed with the portrait. One wrote underneath: "Absolutely stunning, very talented Charlotte." As another wrote: "Wow wonderful," while a third said: "She is a star, Dick!!! You must be so proud."

Meanwhile, the Escape to the Chateau presenter had reason to celebrate recently as he and his wife Angel received a nomination at the National Reality TV Awards in the Best Business Show category. The programme, which aired its final series at the end of 2022, has been hugely popular since it began back in 2015.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge on Escape to the Chateau

Although there won't be a new series, fans will be pleased to know that Dick and Angel will be back on screens for a spin-off program, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France, which will air later this year. The upcoming programme, which will consist of four hour-long episodes, will follow the stars as they discover a side of France that few tourists see as they delve into the country's fascinating history.

Find out more about Dick's family and children below…

Who are Dick Strawbridge's children?

Dick is a father of four. He has two older children from a previous relationship. His eldest is his son James 38, who he welcomed with his first wife, Brigit Strawbridge Howard. James works as a chef, author and photographer and has even worked alongside his Dad at their Chateau in France.

James Strawbridge and his dad, Dick

Dick and Brigit also welcomed Charlotte, 36, a portrait photographer and contemporary artist. She often posts images of her stunning artwork on her social media profiles. Dick married entrepreneur and former Dragons' Den contestant Angel Adoree in 2015 and the pair are also proud parents to their children, Arthur and Dorothy.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge with their children, Arthur and Dorothy

Who was Dick Strawbridge's first wife?

Dick and Brigit wed back in 1982 and were together for 28 years before they eventually split in 2010. Brigit is an environmental activist who is particularly interested in bees and other pollinating insects. Her book Dancing with Bees: A Journey Back to Nature, was published back in 2019, and looks at how we can help the "plight of pollinators, including honeybees, bumblebees, and solitary bees".

Dick and Angel tied the knot in their beautiful Château de la Motte-Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne in 2015. Speaking about the days leading up to the wedding, Angel told HELLO!: "We were engulfed with exhaustion. It was the first time I'd had a bath and I had a little sob."

