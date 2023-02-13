Dick and Angel Strawbridge's spin-off series is completely different to Escape to the Chateau Escape to the Chateau aired its final series in late 2022

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are beloved television personalities and have become household names thanks to their hugely popular Channel 4 programme, Escape to the Chateau.

But their fans, not to mention the family themselves, were left feeling saddened when the show came to its end following series nine at the end of 2022. Watch the video below to see Angel open up about the atmosphere on set while filming the final episode...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge open up about emotion over show ending

Since then, the husband and wife - who share two children, Arthur and Dorothy - have been keeping busy Down Under while embarking on their tour of Australia and New Zealand. But many are wondering when the Strawbridges will return to the UK - and viewers' TV screens.

Luckily for fans, Dick and Angel have confirmed they will return to screens at some point in 2023 for a spin-off series that sounds totally different to Escape to the Chateau. Read on to find out everything we know about the new show.

Escape to the Chateau came to an end in 2022

What is Dick and Angel's Escape the Chateau spin-off series about?

Dick and Angel Strawbridge will be back on screens for a new series in 2023 titled, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France. And while the name is similar, the concept is very different from the original.

While the long-running series focused on the family's beautiful Chateau in France and its ongoing renovations and restoration work, the new series will see the couple embark on a journey around France exploring what the country has to offer and discovering more about its fascinating history.

The new show will consist of four one-hour long episodes so there's plenty of content for fans to look forward to. The synopsis states that Dick and Angel will go on a "whistle-stop tour" of France to unlock mysteries of the country and show parts of France that viewers may not have seen before.

The couple are currently filming their new show

When does Dick and Angel's Escape the Chateau spin-off series air?

There is currently no air date for the upcoming series but the couple did reveal that it would be on screens "later this year." We'll keep you posted when a specific date is announced!

What have Dick and Angel said about their Escape to the Chateau spin-off?

The couple shared their excitement for the new series in a statement, adding: "We have cherished every second [of Escape to the Country] and love that we have a visual record to show Arthur and Dorothy when they're older. We're all looking forward to what the future holds and to carrying on our adventures here in France. There is so much to see and so much more fun to be had."

