Millie Bobby Brown celebrates more exciting news after Jake Bongiovi engagement

Millie Bobby Brown has even more to celebrate following her engagement to Jake Bongiovi in April. Alongside her successful acting career and wedding plans, the Stranger Things star is now also a proud coffee entrepreneur.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 19-year-old star of Enola Holmes revealed the launch of Florence by Mills Coffee with a cute video reel ad for the brand-new coffee brand, which describes itself as "a VIP coffee experience" on its website. Watch a behind-the-scenes clip from Millie's ad campaign below…

Celebrating its launch, Florence by Mills Coffee's official Instagram page shared the above video along with the caption: "We are now fully LIVE! We’ve had the best time creating this coffee collection with Mills and now it can be yours too.

"Coffee catch ups pending…" the account then teased. Meanwhile the young actress turned budding entrepreneur wrote to her Insta audience: "We are now LIVE for all fbmc subscribers!"

© Getty Images The young actress is a budding entrepreneur

As dedicated followers of the fashionable star will already know, Florence by Mills is the name of Millie's vegan and cruelty free clean beauty brand which has been running for nearly four years since launching in August 2019. But now, the Godzilla vs. Kong star is evidently choosing to branch out her lifestyle work to various different areas all under the same umbrella.

© Getty Images Millie attending a comic con in Japan in May 2023

Millie's additional business venture comes just over a month after she and her partner of around two years Jake Bongiovi (Jon Bon Jovi's son) announced that they were engaged via two separate social media posts.

In her heart-warming post, the British star confirmed the happy news with an adorable black and white photograph which showed her cradling her beau. Referencing Taylor Swift's song 'Lover', she then penned in the caption: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," adding a white heart emoji.

© Getty Images Millie with Jake at the premiere for Enola Holmes 2

The actress best known as Stranger Things' Eleven hasn't yet shared details of her engagement ring, but the glittering oval diamond worn on her ring finger certainly caught the attention of fans. Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro told HELLO!: "Millie's giant diamond appears to be around 5 carats. I estimate the value is close to $150,000, depending on the quality of the stone.

"Close-up images of the ring haven't been released yet," he continued, "But her ring looks to be a solitaire setting, allowing the diamond to be a beautiful focal point. The diamond looks to be either a round cut or a cushion cut, two classic diamond shapes."

© Instagram Millie and Jake began dating in 2021

Millie's fans were quick to congratulate the Hollywood star, rushing to the comments to share their surprise at her sweet announcement, and Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly even chimed in, writing: "!!!! Congratulations," followed by a flurry of red hearts. Taylor Swift later also celebrated the couple's love story by liking the post.

© Instagram Celebrities as well as fans rushed to wish the couple congratulations

Fiancé Jake, 21, echoed Millie's announcement on his own Instagram, simply writing "Forever," as the caption of his post. The star shared a set of photos with his wife-to-be, including an adorable candid snap of the loved-up duo gazing into each other's eyes whilst on a boat.

© Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere

© Instagram The couple pose for a sweet Instagram selfie

© Getty Images Millie and Jake at the BAFTAs

