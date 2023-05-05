Millie Bobby Brown looks unreal in extremely short shorts – wow

Millie Bobby Brown had all eyes on her when she rocked up to the opening of Osaka Comic Con in Japan on Friday in a pair of very tiny shorts.

The 19-year-old made a bold fashion statement in a bedazzled, all-red ensemble by Annie's Ibiza that consisted of a cropped bustier with a sweetheart neckline, which she wore underneath a matching jacket, and extremely short hotpants that highlighted her never-ending, toned legs.

© Getty Images Millie rocked a pair of cowboy boots

Adding some extra flair to her ensemble, Millie opted for a pair of red cowboy boots that were adorned with the same stud detailing as her outfit. She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a small pair of hoops, a delicate necklace, and of course, her engagement ring from her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

© Getty Images Millie's outfit is by Annie's Ibiza

Millie announced her engagement to Jake in April. In a heartwarming post, the Stranger Things actor confirmed the happy news with an adorable black and white photograph showing her cradling her beau. She penned in the caption: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," adding a white heart emoji.

© Getty Images Millie looked gorgeous in her all-red outfit

The Godzilla star hasn't yet shared details of her engagement ring, but a glittering oval diamond worn on her ring finger certainly caught the attention of fans - and it certainly rivals some of the most jaw-dropping celebrity engagement rings shown in the clip below...

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro told HELLO!: "Millie's giant diamond appears to be around 5 carats. I estimate the value is close to $150,000, depending on the quality of the stone. Close-up images of the ring haven't been released yet, but her ring looks to be a solitaire setting, allowing the diamond to be a beautiful focal point. The diamond looks to be either a round cut or a cushion cut, two classic diamond shapes."

© Getty Images Millie's engagement ring is reported to cost close to $150,000

Millie's fans were quick to congratulate the Hollywood star, rushing to the comments to share their surprise at her sweet announcement. "OH MY GOD," quipped one fan, as another wrote: "You are so cute together." Even Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly chimed in, writing: "!!!! Congratulations," followed by a flurry of red hearts.

Jake echoed Millie's announcement on his own Instagram, simply writing "Forever," as the caption of his own post. The star shared a set of photos with his wife-to-be, including an adorable candid snap of the loved-up duo gazing into each other's eyes whilst on a boat.

Who is Millie Bobby Brown's fiancé Jake Bongiovi?

© Getty Images Millie and Jake have yet to share details about their wedding

Millie and Jake - who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi - first sparked rumors of a relationship in June 2021, when he posted a sweet car shot of them together, though they kept things lowkey by simply calling each other their "bff's".

© Instagram Millie and Jake began dating in 2021

The then-teenage sweethearts finally made things official with their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the 2022 BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures.

Millie and Jake confirmed their engagement on Tuesday 11 April

Millie made a bold declaration of love for Jake when she paid him an adorable end-of-year tribute on Instagram and declared him "my partner for life".

