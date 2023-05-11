Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' relationship timeline

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling, 42, and American actress Eva Mendes, 49, are one of Hollywood's hottest power couples. The stars have enjoyed illustrious careers in the spotlight, raking in a number of prestigious awards including Ryan's Golden Globe Award and Eva's Giffoni Experience Award.

The duo started dating in 2011, before eventually tying the knot in a secret wedding. News of their nuptials only came to light in November 2022!

The couple are notoriously private about their family life and keep their kids firmly out of the spotlight.

Keep scrolling as HELLO! dissects the loved-up couple's decade-long romance…

How did Eva and Ryan meet?

The celebrity couple allegedly hit it off in 2011 on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines. Ryan played motorcycle stunt rider Luke, whilst Eva portrayed Romina.

Speaking to Oprah Daily, Eva revealed how the couple had been acquainted ahead of filming. She said: "We had known each other for a while already, so to work together was really exciting."

The couple took their relationship off-screen with a loved-up visit to Disneyland in California. In November 2011, Ryan and Eva paid a special visit to romantic Paris where they celebrated Thanksgiving. They were spotted enjoying a stroll through the famous Père Lachaise Cemetery in the 20th arrondissement.

In June 2012, Eva joined beau Ryan at his mother's graduation ceremony at Brock University in Toronto. Later that year, the couple made their red-carpet debut at the star-studded premiere of The Place Beyond the Pines at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In conversation with Kelly Clarkson, Eva explained how she maintained professionalism on the red carpet. Musing on the glitzy occasion, she said: "That's literally me going like, 'I'm not in love with him. I'm not in love with him.' Cause we just were trying to be very professional."

How many kids do Ryan and Eva have?

In September 2014, Eva gave birth to the couple's first child: a daughter called Esmerelda Amada Gosling. Eva didn't initially plan on becoming a mother, but things changed when she fell head over heels in love with Ryan.

Speaking about motherhood, Eva told Australian radio show Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa: "I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years… I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."

Notebook actor Ryan similarly adored the moment he became a parent. In an eye-opening interview with GQ magazine, he gushed: "Your whole life you hear what it’s like to have kids, and all the clichés are true. I felt I knew that everything would be different, but until you experience that, there’s no way to really know what people mean.

"I only know what it's like to have my kids. And in my situation, Eva's the dream mother, and they're dream babies, and it's like a dream that I'm having right now. I'm dreaming it all."

And in an exclusive chat with HELLO! magazine, Ryan opened up about starting a family with the love of his life. "I know that I'm with the person I'm supposed to be with," he revealed, before explaining that the only quality he looks for in a woman is "that she's Eva Mendes. There's nothing else I'm looking for."

In May 2016, the smitten couple welcomed a daughter called Amada Lee. Their second child is named after Mendes' grandmother. How sweet!

When did Eva and Ryan marry?

Whilst the couple keep their romantic life behind closed doors, it's thought that the duo secretly said "I do" in 2016 surrounded by close family and friends. News of their wedding only came to light in 2022 when Eva unveiled a touching tribute to her other half. Taking to Instagram, Eva debuted a bold 'de Gosling' wrist tattoo, hinting at her married status.

She referred to Ryan as her husband for the first time publicly in November 2022. Starring on Channel Nine's Today, Eva said: "Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here, and we are having the best time."

Since tying the knot, Ryan, Eva and their kids have maintained a low-profile. When asked on Instagram why she never shares photos of her family on social media, Eva clapped back: "I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life.

"And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

She went on to say: "As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private."

Despite holding back from posting personal pictures, Eva continues to heap praise on her hubby by sharing snapshots and videos from his latest thespian projects.

In June 2022, the Ghost Rider actress posted a photo of Ryan rocking peroxide blonde hair for his upcoming role in Barbie. In her caption, she penned: "So. F. Funny. So F. Good. So F excited for you to see this… #Thatsmyken."

Does Ryan Gosling have any pets?

In 2019, the couple welcomed a new family addition in the form of a dog called Lucho. Eva shared news of their major family update via Instagram, sharing a photo of their adorable Fawn Doberman pup adopted from Friends for Life Rescue Network.

