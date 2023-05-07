Millie Bobby Brown shares first relationship update following engagement to Jake Bongiovi for milestone moment

Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating her fiancé's first birthday since their engagement, and she is ready for a lifetime of them. The star is making sure her soon-to-be husband Jake Bongiovi is feeling all of the love on his 21st birthday, with an adorable tribute and photos of the two.

It marks the first photos shared of the two since announcing their engagement on April 11, which came after almost two years together.

Millie took to Instagram over the weekend to honor Jake, Jon Bon Jovi's son, on his milestone birthday, sharing first a photo of the two walking with their arms over each other, past a bubble tea shop in what appears to be Japan.

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown discusses her potential maid of honor

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown's astounding net worth compared to fiancé Jake Bongiovi's

"This sums us up. In bliss, exploring together," she first wrote in her caption, adding: "I am eternally holding your hand." Fittingly, she added several other photos of the two similarly walking hand in hand, at different places around the world, and at the Enola Holmes sequel premiere in New York City, back in October of 2022.

She concluded: "Happy birthday fiancé. I love you," next to a red heart emoji, and fans and celebrities alike were quick to gush over the sweet post of the two in the comments section under the post.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown is engaged and she wore the perfect proposal outfit

"So happy for you," Paris Hilton wrote, as Matthew Modine, Millie's co-star on Stranger Things, endearingly said: "Life is a beautiful long walk. There is a beautiful African saying : if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. I love you both and enjoy seeing you walk together."

The 19-year-old's fans also added: "So beautiful!" and: "OH MY GOD THE CUTEST," as well as: "Look at how far you've gotten. I'm so happy for you!!" plus another added: "The future spouses, much love and success for both."

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown inundated with support as she mourns difficult family death

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown hints at exciting future amid engagement claims: 'I'm ready'

Millie and Jake first met in the summer of 2021, though they didn't clarify the state of their relationship until they shared glimpses of their first Christmas together later that year. They made things extra official with their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the 2022 British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures.

© Getty Millie and Jake made their red carpet debut at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards in 2022

The Enola Holmes star announced their engagement in April with a black-and-white photo of the two coming off of Jake's proposal, where she is smiling ear-to-ear, donning a diamond ring on her finger, while her now fiancé has his arms wrapped around her from behind.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she wrote, lyrics from Taylor Swift's hit 2019 song "Lover," and she subsequently amassed a whopping 13 million likes for the announcement.

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.