Kelly Clarkson’s appearance will leave you doing a double take in photo with former family member

Kelly Clarkson has had fun experimenting with her hair over the years and she hasn't been afraid to try dramatically different styles or colors. Nowadays, the American singer has become recognizable with golden locks in a shoulder length and layered style. So it is no surprise that Kelly, now 41, looked totally different with her short spiky brunette hair in this resurfaced throwback. Although she has had phases when she has dyed it brunette over the years, Kelly naturally has blonde hair.

© Getty Kelly Clarkson pictured recently at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Back in 2007, the songstress framed her face with her long layered bob. Take a look at the television personality as she performed alongside former family member Reba McEntire at the 2007 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee in June. They were brought together at the time by family; previously, Reba was married to Narvel Blackstock until 2015 who is Kelly's ex-husband Brandon's dad.

© Getty Take a look at the television personality as she performed alongside former family member Reba McEntire in 2007

It seems Kelly has been encouraging her daughter River Rose, now eight, to have the same freedom with her hair. In 2020, the mom dyed her daughter’s hair purple when she was six years old. She wrote on Twitter at the time: "I put a purple streak in my daughter’s hair today and I swear to you she thinks she is as cool as Prince now.

© Getty Images The singer has even tried out caramel-colored tresses

© Getty Kelly and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock have two children together

"Full on air guitar, singing at the top of her lungs, that is what’s happening… and before I get attacked for being the worst mom ever, it's safe, organic paint." Having been mom-shamed before, Kelly was taking no chances on social media. Despite her fears, however, many fans wrote back to her with encouraging messages about River's new hair at the time. "Good for you, there’s nothing wrong with that," one fan wrote. "It's a shame that you even have to think about being attacked for doing that. When my daughter was younger we did pink!"

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock split up in June 2020

© Getty Images Kelly naturally has blonde hair

Kelly is also mom to her son Remington Alexander Blackstock, seven, and she co-parents both of her children with her ex-husband Brandon. Sadly, the couple went their separate ways in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. It was a hard decision for the lovebirds but they have begun to move on with their lives now.Candidly in March this year, Kelly opened up about her heartache and how the breakdown of her marriage "ripped her apart".

© Getty During her time in the spotlight, Kelly has worn her hair in different styles

She told Angie Martinez's IRL podcast: "It rips you apart, whenever you fall in love with someone and it doesn't work. I think the thing about divorce - especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing, the hardest part of that is it wasn't an overnight decision. Anyone who has been divorced knows that was years in trying to make, not make it work - I never wanted to be part of something to 'make it work'."

© Getty Kelly has dyed her hair brunette a lot in the past

© Getty Images Kelly has been going back to her more natural color in recent years

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.