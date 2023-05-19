Megan Fox turns heads in low cut see-through dress as she steps out with Machine Gun Kelly amid split rumors

Casting aside explosive claims over a possible end to their engagement. actress Megan Fox and her fiance, rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), put on a loved-up display at the Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue release party in New York City.

Megan 37, known as one of the many sex symbols featured in the magazine's glossy pages, made heads turn in her low-cut sheer black dress while striking a pose on the red carpet.

The couple didn't walk the carpet together, but their shared tender moments off-stage dispelled any lingering rumors of discord.

Their relationship has recently been under scrutiny following allegations of MGK's infidelity.

Last seen together vacationing in Hawaii, the couple has weathered a "rocky patch" in their whirlwind romance but is "officially back on," reports claim, and "feeling more connected than ever."

Their love story began in May 2020 after Megan's surprising split from her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green.

Her journey took a romantic turn when MGK proposed to the "Transformers" star in January 2022.

Celebrating her incredible Sports Illustrated cover on Thursday, Megan was the epitome of glamour in her daring seethrough dress with a plunging neckline.

The sheer long-sleeved bodice revealed her chiseled figure, while the black satin skirt flowed to the floor, trailing behind her as she confidently struck solo poses.

She sported a new auburn hair color, straying from her signature raven locks. Her makeup radiated her go-to sultry glamour, with a shimmery brown eyeshadow and bronzed features highlighting her angelic face.

To contrast her black gown, Megan opted for a bubblegum pink manicure, adding a bold pop of color to her ensemble.

For jewellery she opted to wear a statement ring rather than her engagement band, which her fiance gifted her in 2022.

Despite her status as one of the sexiest women alive, Megan opened up to Sports Illustrated about her struggles with body dysmorphia.

"I have body dysmorphia. I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," the mother-of-three confessed. "There is never a point in my life where I loved my body," she added, sharing that the journey of self-love is "never-ending."

© Photo: Getty Images Megan is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly

The red carpet event also saw Megan mingling with fellow Sports Illustrated covergirls, including Martha Stewart, who made history as the oldest woman to pose for the magazine.

Martha stole the limelight in a plunging gold gown adorned with sparkly bronze sequins, while MGK, contrasted his white pinstripe suit with black leather combat boots.

© Photo: Getty Images Megan suffers from body dysmorphia

