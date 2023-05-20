Dua Lipa makes red carpet debut with new beau Romain Gavras in sultry cut-out dress

Dua Lipa is ready to make her new romance official by the most Hollywood of standards: a proper red carpet debut!

The star chose arguably one of the most glamorous red carpets to do so, as she was joined by new beau Romain Gavras at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, for a screening of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers), a film about a gangster on the run in Algiers who has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the French authorities.

The singer, 27, and the French director, 41, first sparked rumors of a romance when they were spotted in February leaving a party in London together, and later in March they were also seen leaving the preview for Saint Laurent's latest collection during Paris Fashion Week.

WATCH: Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman honor Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala

MORE: Dua Lipa is ravishing in daring crop top as she highlights toned physique

For her appearance at Cannes – which has seen the likes of Viola Davis, Brie Larson, Karlie Kloss, Carla Bruni, Cate Blanchett, and more also attend – Dua opted for a stunning, black Celine gown.

The sultry silk dress has a one-shoulder neckline, cut-outs throughout her chest, and an impossibly high thigh slit.

MORE: Dua Lipa exudes mermaid magic in Barbie-approved sequin bikini

Keeping things on theme, she opted for a dark smokey eye and nude lipstick, and her jet-black hair was styled in a tousled bun with long bangs falling down her face, à la 90s Pamela Anderson. She topped the look off with dazzling diamond earrings.

© Getty Dua's Celine gown fit like a glove

The "Levitating" singer was styled by Lorenzo Posocco, who of course also styled her epic Met Gala look, a white ball gown from Chanel's Fall Winter 1992 collection, which was previously modeled by Chanel muse Claudia Schiffer. Dua was co-chair of the event along with Vogue EIC Anna Wintour, plus Michaela Coel and Roger Federer.

MORE: Dua Lipa rocks incredible never-before-seen Tiffany necklace at the 2023 Met Gala

MORE: Dua Lipa will star in 'Barbie' and all we care about is her hair transformation

Meanwhile, her new beau Romain looked dapper in a crisp black suit and tie, perfectly coordinating with his new girlfriend.

© Getty The two didn't shy away from some subtle PDA

Romain is a music video director, and is known for directing popular videos such as Kanye West's "No Church in the Wild," MIA's "Bag Girls," and executive producing a video for Miley Cyrus' "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," which has Mark Ronson behind it.

Prior to dating the director, Dua previously sparked dating rumors with former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, after they were seen on an apparent date at a Jamaican restaurant, Miss Lily's, in lower Manhattan. However, shortly afterwards, she maintained on her iHeart Radio podcast, At Your Service, that at the moment she was enjoying being single.

© Getty The two make a glamorous pair

She told fellow singer Charlie XCX at the time: "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

Before that, she was in a relationship with Anwar Hadid, Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother, from 2019 until 2021.

Scroll below for more photos of Dua on the red carpet.

© Getty Dua and Romain went to see Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)

© Getty The new couple walked the carpet hand in hand

© Getty The two have been romantically linked since early 2023

© Getty The star was previously in a relationship with Anwar Hadid

© Getty Dua and Anwar were together for two years

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.