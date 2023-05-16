Reba McEntire opens up about replacing former stepdaughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson on The Voice

The "Fancy" singer was once stepmother-in-law to the The Voice judge, via her previous marriage to Brandon Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson may be departing The Voice after returning to her coaching role for another season, the music competition's 23rd installment, but at least her seat is staying within the family!

Reba McEntire will be taking up one of the coaches' seats in the upcoming 24th season, with the show shaking up three-fourths of their roster. The country music legend for a time was the departing coach's stepmother-in-law, because of her previous marriage to Narvel Blackstock, Brandon Blackstock's father. Reba and Narvel were married from 1989 until 2015, while Kelly and Brandon were married from 2013 to 2021.

The current season of The Voice will say goodbye to Kelly as well as Chance the Rapper, plus most notably, Blake Shelton, who has been a part of the show since its beginning. Fittingly, in his place will be his wife Gwen Stefani, who will be returning for her seventh season as judge. Niall Horan will be back for a second season, and John Legend, who abstained from the 23rd season, will be back as well.

Reba opened up about joining the new season – her first as a judge though she has previously appeared as guest mentor – to People, and spoke of what she'll be bringing to the table.

The singer is filling the big country shoes Blake is leaving behind, and said: "I'm taking over for Blake so I'm gonna represent country music. [He's got] big boots," adding: "I don't know what size those boots are, but they're big, so I'm gonna really work hard to make him proud."

She also noted that though Blake won't be there to compete with her to add singers to their teams, she knows his wife Gwen will serve up more than enough competition.

© Getty The current season 23 judges

She admitted: "I do understand that I need to go razzle-dazzle with Gwen being on there," and revealed that aside from offering the best mentorship to the contestants, she'll step up her fashion game too.

"Gwen's always got the nicest outfits, so I really need to step up my game on that," she joked.

© Getty Kelly and Reba have remained tight-knit even after their respective divorces from the Blackstock family

Looking forward to her time on the show alongside fellow judges Gwen, John, and Niall, she further said: "John and Niall [are] all really funny and clever, and always have so many smart things to say, so I've got my work cut out for me."

She added: "I'm most excited about basically getting started, and I'm sure that I'll have lots of help, lots of advice, lots of people coming around saying, 'You can do this. You can do that.' And I'm not afraid at all. I think it'll be a very fun adventure."

© Getty Reba helping out Kelly team on The Voice 2023

News of Reba joining the cast was confirmed May 15 at the NBC Upfronts in New York City, where she performed her 1990 hit song "Fancy" following the announcement. She also appeared on The Voice as a "mega mentor" in 2011, serving as an advisor for Blake's team at the time, plus as a mentor for Kelly's this season.

© Getty Season 22 marked the last time Gwen and Blake did The Voice together

© Getty Kelly met her ex-husband through Reba

© Getty Kelly and Reba with Brandon and Blake in 2012

© Getty Reba and Kelly have performed together as well

© Getty The former couples in 2015

