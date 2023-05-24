Joe Alwyn makes first public appearance since Taylor Swift breakup

Stepping back into the limelight after his recent split from Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn graced a Celine dinner in Cannes, France.

The Monday soirée, hosted by designer Hedi Slimane, saw Alwyn mastering the art of effortless chic in a sleek black suit, satin shirt, accented by stylish black sunglasses and a dashing gold necklace.

The event was a veritable who's who of the fashion and entertainment world with star-studded guests like Kaia Gerber, Future, Blackpink’s Lisa, and BTS singer V.

The spotlight swivelled towards Joe and Taylor’s personal lives when the news broke on April 8, courtesy of “Entertainment Tonight”, revealing the termination of their six-year relationship.

Reports stated that the split had occurred a few weeks earlier. People Magazine later validated the break-up, attributing it to the "differences in their personalities".

RELATED: Taylor Swift returns to Eras Tour and calls Joe Alwyn track 'just a love song'

© Getty Taylor and Joe dated for six years

Reports suggested that the couple had faced and resolved numerous difficult periods, leading their friends to believe that a temporary separation might lead to a reunion. However, it became clear that they were "not the perfect match for each other".

Subsequent to this, Joe was spotted in London, as captured by TMZ, but his presence at the Celine dinner marks his first public appearance post break-up.

Taylor Swift opens up about relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn

MORE: Is Taylor Swift dating 1975 star Matty Healy? Fans uncover clues

In the meantime, Taylor was observed dining with celebrated friends Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley at Via Carota in New York City on April 10.

Currently engaged with her Eras Tour, Taylor seems to be moving forward, with hints of a burgeoning relationship with The 1975's lead singer, Matty Healy.

The former couple went their separate ways

Over the weekend, during a tour stop in Foxborough, MA, Taylor shared some personal insights with her fans. In a TikTok video, she revealed: "I’ve never been this fulfilled in my life, in all its facets, ever.”

She thanked her fans for being a part of her happiness, expressing that the tour felt more like a celebration of a life that finally made sense to her.

Before their split, rumours were rife about a possible engagement. Taylor later referenced this in her lyrics for "Lavender Haze", singing, "All they keep asking me.../ Is if I'm gonna be your bride / The only kind of girl they see / Is a one-night or a wife."

© David M. Benett Taylor Swift and Matt Healy partying in 2015

"It’s not really about wanting to be private, it’s more of a response to something else," he expressed. "We exist in a society that is increasingly intrusive. ... The more you share — even if you don’t share — something will invariably be taken."

© Bob Levey/TAS23 Taylor eluded to her breakup in her songs

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.