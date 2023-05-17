Taylor Lautner dishes on ex Taylor Swift's love life amid new romance speculation

The Twilight actor dishes the dirt on ex Taylor Swift

With the imminent release of Taylor Swift's third re-recorded album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the spotlight is back on her past relationships, which famously provided fuel for many of her powerful lyrics.

As speculation swirls around Taylor’s new romance with The 1975's frontman, Matty Healy, one of her exes, Taylor Lautner, has candidly shared his thoughts on this new chapter.

Taylor, 31, has a unique perspective on the situation, having once been in the same position as Matty.

When Taylor Swift's original "Speak Now" album was released in 2010, it was Taylor Lautner who was in the thick of the media's gaze, the alleged subject of the heart-wrenching breakup song "Back to December."

"I think it's a great album,” he told TODAY.

“Yeah, I feel safe," before cheekily adding, "Praying for John," referring to John Mayer, the reported subject of Swift's scathing track "Dear John."

Although Swift never confirmed the song was about John, the singer confessed that the mere suggestion made him feel “humiliated.

"Because I didn't deserve it. I'm pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do," he confessed.

"I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I'd already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you've ever been, someone kicked you even lower?"

Taylor’s wife, also named Taylor and affectionately called Tay, shares her excitement for Swift’s album's release, calling "Speak Now" one of the best albums of all time.

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," Taylor Swift announced on social media.

"I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it."

