Taylor Swift reveals secret to feeling the happiest she's ever felt amid Matty Healy 'romance'

Taylor Swift is in a Lavender Haze right now. The American songstress, 33, wore her heart on her sleeve during her Eras tour this weekend as she opened up to fans about how she’s really feeling about life. "I've never been this happy," she declared joyfully to her fans.

She performed Question…? as her surprise song of the night and, amid the reports of a blossoming romance with Matty Healy, Taylor confessed the secrets to her happiness and the singer admitted she wasn't just talking about the tour. The A-list star revealed she was experiencing true happiness because everything in her life had fallen into place. "My life finally feels like it makes sense," she said.

The Blank Space hitmaker made the telling revelation to the crowd on her second night in Foxborough on Saturday. According to The Mirror, Taylor told the crowd: "I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life. It’s not just the tour… I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense so I thought I’d play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories."

Taylor has been rumored to have begun dating Matty in recent weeks in the wake of her split from Joe Alwyn. They have yet to go public officially with their romance, although they have been spotted together amid the reports. The promise of a new romance comes after Taylor and Joe’s relationship ended. Their love story had spanned six years but their relationship fizzled out.

Prior to their split, there had been speculation of an engagement which Taylor later addressed in her lyrics for Lavender Haze. In the song, she sings: "All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me) / Is if I'm gonna be your bride / The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see) / Is a one-night or a wife."

She talked about the song, saying: "I happened upon the phrase 'lavender haze' when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool. And it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s, where they would just describe being in love. If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful," she added. "I guess theoretically when you're in the lavender haze you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud."

Previously, Joe explained why he and Taylor kept their romance tightly under wraps from the intense microscope of the public eye. "It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else," he said. "We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. … The more you give — and frankly, even if you don’t give it — something will be taken."

