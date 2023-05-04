Who is Taylor Swift dating after splitting with Joe Alwyn? A look at the rumors so far

The “All Too Well” singer has been linked to Matty Healy and Fernando Alonso.

Following her split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift is rumored to have found love again with another British heartthrob, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

The 33-year-old pop star and Matty are said to be "madly in love" and planning to go public with their romance at the hitmaker's concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to The Sun, it's super-early days, but it feels right. Taylor and Joe, 32, recently ended their relationship, making the news of her budding romance with Matt particularly surprising.

Apparently, Matt and Taylor briefly dated almost a decade ago, but the timing wasn't right. With both artists currently on tour—Taylor's The Eras Tour and Matty's At Their Very Best tour—the pair have been relying on FaceTime and text messages to maintain communication.

As international megastars, the pair understand the pressures of each other's careers and offer support.

According to the publication, Taylor, known for her private relationship with Joe, intends to be more open about her love life with Matty.

The star-studded couple is excited about their relationship and plans to "own" their romance instead of hiding it away.

Interestingly, the news of their split was leaked on Matty's birthday, April 8th. While this could be a coincidence, fans of Swift know that very few things are coincidental when it comes to her life.

Matty added fuel to the fire by apparently referencing Taylor during an onstage speech, discussing his decision to quit social media and mentioning her stadium tour, The Eras Tour, which she is currently headlining.

Taylor and Matty certainly have history. Let's rewind to 2014 when Taylor was spotted wearing a 1975 tee, before being seen singing along to the band's hit This City in the crowd at a gig.

Fast forward to January 2023, when Taylor shocked fans by appearing at the band's gig in London, performing This City (and Anti-Hero) during a surprise appearance.

Matty referred to Taylor as "the Queen," before she posed with his mother, Loose Women star Denise Welch, proving she's got his family's seal of approval.

In addition to Matty, Taylor has also been linked to Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso.

The pair announced their respective breakups last month, sparking speculation about a potential romance. Fernando has since fueled the rumors by posting a TikTok featuring one of Taylor’s songs and winking at the camera.

Taylor and Joe, who were introduced by mutual friends in 2016, kept their six-and-a-half-year relationship out of the spotlight, only mentioning each other publicly in passing.

The couple made their first public appearance at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. In 2022, ahead of the release of her 10th album, "Midnights," Swift revealed that her relationship with Joe served as inspiration for the first track, "Lavender Haze."

She explained that they had to "dodge weird rumors" and "protect the real stuff" throughout their time together.

The pair's split was reportedly "amicable" and "not dramatic," and sources told ET - who first reported the story - that "the relationship had just run its course," and shared that it was "why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows".

