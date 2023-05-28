Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova sets pulses racing with daring bikini photo during holiday away from Kai Widdrington

Nadiya Bychkova is enjoying a well-deserved break with her daughter Mila in Dubai, and on Sunday morning the Strictly Come Dancing pro took to Instagram to give her legion of followers a sneak peek at their holiday.

The dancer shared several photos, including two adorable ones on her feed which show her six-year-old daughter, who is all grown up, giving her a big hug.

In her Stories, the 33-year-old set pulses racing with a close-up photo of herself wearing a gorgeous black string bikini with the stunning Dubai city as the backdrop.

"Photo credit: Mila, she loves taking photos," she wrote alongside the snap, whilst also tagging Melissa Odabash, the designer of her gorgeous two-piece swimwear set.

She also revealed to her 168,000 followers that she was having "the best time" with her only daughter.

© Instagram The mother-and-daughter duo are currently holidaying in Dubai

"My baby girl, you are so grown up. Having the best time #motheranddaughtertime #familytime," she wrote.

Whilst Nadiya's boyfriend, fellow Strictly pro Kai Widdrington, has missed out on the holiday, their relationship is stronger than ever.

© Instagram The Strictly star showed off a gorgeous photo her daughter had taken during their holiday

Earlier this month, the duo finished touring together with their show, Nadiya and Kai – Once Upon a Time. Taking to Instagram, Kai thanked their fans for their support in a moving post on his Instagram.

"Tonight's the night, we take to the stage for the last time with our show once upon a time. What an incredible ride it's been with the most amazing people, thank you to everyone who has come and supported the show, without you This wouldn't have happened. From all of us. Thank you #OUAT @nadiyaandkai," he wrote alongside a photo of him and Nadiya with the rest of the cast.

© Instagram Nadiya and Kai posing with the team behind their successful tour

Nadiya and Kai began dating last year, and after weeks of speculation, finally went public with their romance in April 2022.

After being pictured looking cosy together, Nadiya revealed she and Kai had been dating "for a couple of months now".

© Getty The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, the Ukrainian-born pro added: "It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time.

"But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."

© REX/Shutterstock Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington went public with their relationship last year

And earlier this year, after celebrating their first anniversary together, Kai opened up about his hope that he and his Nadiya will have a family sometime in the future.

Speaking to Yours magazine, the professional dancer said: "Would I like a family of my own one day? Of course".

© Instagram Nadiya often shares photo of her daughter on Instagram, but keeps her face away from the camera

He went on: "I'd love to be a father. We're busy at the moment laying the foundations for all of that".

© Instagram Nadiya shares Mila with her former fiancé

Nadiya agreed with her beau, adding: "I always wanted to have many children". The dancer shares Mila, who refers to Kai as "Kai Lemon Pie", with her ex-fiancé, footballer Matija Skarabot.

