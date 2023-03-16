Strictly lovebirds Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington get fans excited with incredible update Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington confirmed their romance last year

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington are preparing for a massive undertaking as the Strictly lovebirds prepare to tour the nation with their dance show.

On Thursday, the pair took to Instagram where they went live on Kai's feed to give fans a small insight into how the training was going for the upcoming extravaganza. And if you click the video below, you can watch the pair having fun with one another as they shared the news with fans.

WATCH: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington share announcement that leaves fans majorly excited

Nadiya also gave a cheeky insight on her own Instagram Stories, showing Kai stretching with some of the other dancers ahead of the pair going live together.

In the caption, an excited Kai shared: "SNEAK PEEK INTO OUR REHEARSALS if you missed the live, here it is!!!"

The news immediately had fans sharing their own joy, as one enthused: "Ohhh my gosh yess!! cannot wait to watch this later," and a second sweetly remarked: "Cannot wait to let my mum know on Sunday that she has a ticket!!"

Kai and Nadiya went live

A third added: "It looks amazing! So glad I've booked so many shows, a total fairytale - so proud of you all," and a fourth posted: "An absolutely magical show! Cannot wait to come and watch you both live your dreams!"

The pair announced their tour at the start of the year, with Nadiya reprising her beloved character of the 'Yorkshire barmaid' that she created when dancing with BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker.

She even sat at his new desk at Channel 5 to share the exciting news with her followers.

Kai and Nadiya confirmed their relationship last year

The tour is fast approaching, with the show due to kick off on 27 March in Portsmouth, before concluding on 7 May in Dartford.

Thrilled by the news, fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate Nadiya and Kai on their career update. "Welcome back Yorkshire barmaid [clapping emoji] we’ve missed you," gushed one follower, whilst a second enthused: "Fabulous… always makes me smile."

"Such a cute couple," noted a third, and a fourth simply added: "Booked in April so looking forward to seeing them."

